Argentina vs. Egypt: Football icons Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah prepare for World Cup battle

By Matt Law | 06 Jul 2026 17:58 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 18:00

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and Egypt, Sports Mole's Football Editor looks at the upcoming battle between Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah.

Matt Law, Football Editor: 'Salah is an icon of Egyptian football'

Argentina vs. Egypt World Cup 2026 Match Preview

It is only the third time they will share a pitch. This fixture has only been played twice before at international level - the first time was in 1928, with the only other meeting being a 2008 friendly, which Argentina won.

Where Salah sits among all-time players is an interesting debate - he is probably in the top 20 of all time. He is not in that elite class with Ronaldo, Maradona, and Pele, but has had an incredible career.

His best game of the tournament was against New Zealand in the group stage - one goal and one assist.

His performance against Australia was interesting - he struggled in the first half but came to the fore in the second half.

He ended with strong statistics, and that Panenka penalty in the shootout will be an iconic World Cup moment. Two shots, five chances created, and three successful dribbles in that match showed just how big an influence he had on Egypt getting through.

Salah is an icon of Egyptian football, African football, and world football. His career has been fabulous, though not in the same stratosphere as Messi and Ronaldo.

Things went slightly wrong for him at Liverpool and the way it came to an end was not ideal. But he has had a decent World Cup so far. Marmoush has found it difficult though.

Outside of Salah, there is no attacking player really standing out for Egypt. When you play the better teams in the latter stages, that becomes a problem. If picking a winner, Messi edges it - but it will be an interesting battle.