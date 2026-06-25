Croatia lineup vs. Ghana: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as Zlatko Dalic makes one change

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jun 2026 15:15

Croatia striker Ante Budimir has likely done enough to force his way into the starting lineup for Saturday's World Cup 2026 Group L match against Ghana in Philadelphia.

The Osasuna marksman came off the bench to fire home the only goal in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Panama, one that has left Croatia's fate in their own hands before the final matchday.

Petar Musa had been given the nod from the off against both England and Panama, but after Zlatko Dalic brought on Budimir at half time to magnificent effect vs. the latter, a change could now be in store.

Whoever starts up top is expected to be protected by the same supporting trio of Ivan Perisic, Marco Pasalic and Martin Baturina, who emulated the iconic Diego Maradona last time out.

Baturina completed six dribbles and won seven fouls against Panama, the first player to record those totals in a World Cup game since the Argentina legend against Belgium in 1982.

Set to make his 201st appearance for Croatia, Luka Modric joins Mateo Kovacic in the engine room, and Dalic should persist with an unaltered backline.

Josko Gvardiol only made it to half time against Panama following an underwhelming first half, but the Manchester City man is not believed to be in any danger of a demotion.

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Stanisic, Pongracic, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Modric; Baturina, Pasalic, Perisic; Budimir