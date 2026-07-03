World Cup
Colombia
Jul 4, 2026 2.30am
Kansas City Stadium
Ghana

Team News: Colombia vs. Ghana injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Colombia vs. Ghana injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Vasiliy Ryabykh / ZUMA Press Wire

Colombia and Ghana will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Friday.

Ghana qualified for the knockout round as one of the best third-placed finishers, while Colombia topped Group K, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the knockout match.

COLOMBIA VS. GHANA

COLOMBIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vargas; Munoz, Lucumi, Sanchez, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz

GHANA

Out: None

Doubtful: Antoine Semenyo (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Luckassen, Mensah; Sulemana, Partey, Owusu, Sibo, Semenyo; Ayew

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