Team News: Colombia vs. Ghana injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 03 Jul 2026 02:30

Colombia and Ghana will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Friday.

Ghana qualified for the knockout round as one of the best third-placed finishers, while Colombia topped Group K, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the knockout match.

COLOMBIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vargas; Munoz, Lucumi, Sanchez, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz

GHANA

Out: None

Doubtful: Antoine Semenyo (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Luckassen, Mensah; Sulemana, Partey, Owusu, Sibo, Semenyo; Ayew