Preview: Colombia vs Ghana - prediction, team news, lineups | 2026 World Cup

By Matt Law | 01 Jul 2026 22:57 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 23:01

Colombia and Ghana will lock horns in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Friday, with the winner set to face either Switzerland or Algeria in the round of 16.

Ghana qualified for the knockout round as one of the best third-placed finishers, while Colombia finished at the top of Group K ahead of one of the pre-tournament favourites Portugal.

Match preview

Colombia were impressive in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, picking up seven points from their three matches to finish at the top of Group K, two points ahead of Portugal.

The Tricolour opened their tournament with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan before recording a 1-0 victory over DR Congo - a goalless draw with Portugal on matchday three was then enough to advance to the next stage as winners of their section.

Colombia reached the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup and were present in the round of 16 in 2018, but they actually failed to qualify for the finals in 2022.

Nestor Lorenzo's side will face either Switzerland or Algeria in the round of 16 if they were to win this match, ahead of a potential quarter-final with the holders Argentina.

Colombia have only conceded once at this summer's tournament and are certainly a team to watch as the competition begins to heat up in the knockout round.

© Imago / Xinhua

Ghana have previous when it comes to to the latter stages of a World Cup, having made the round of 16 in 2006, while the national side were quarter-finalists in 2010.

Carlos Quieroz's side finished third in Group L behind England and Croatia, with four points from three matches ultimately proving to be enough to secure a spot in the round of 32 as one of the best third-placed finishers in the group stage.

Ghana beat Panama 1-0 in their competition opener before drawing 0-0 with England, but they were beaten 2-1 by Croatia in their last match on June 27.

The African outfit proved against England that they are capable of keeping out high-quality opposition, and the national side certainly have the tools to upset Colombia here.

Friday's clash at the 2026 World Cup will represent the first-ever meeting between Colombia and Ghana, so history will be made in Kansas City.

Colombia World Cup form:

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Colombia form (all competitions):

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Ghana World Cup form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Vasiliy Ryabykh / ZUMA Press Wire

Colombia have not reported any injury concerns ahead of this match, so the South Americans are expected to have a full squad available for selection.

As a result, there are unlikely to be any surprises when it comes to their starting side, with Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez and James Rodriguez set to feature as the front three.

Suarez only featured off the bench against Portugal last time out, having been a slight injury doubt ahead of the clash, but the Sporting Lisbon striker is fit to start here.

As for Ghana, their main concern surrounds Antoine Semenyo, with the Manchester City attacker struggling due to an ankle issue, but the expectation is that the 26-year-old will be able to feature from the first whistle on Friday.

Lawrence Ati Zigi also remains a fitness doubt for Ghana, so Benjamin Asare is likely to continue between the sticks for the African outfit.

Jordan Ayew has found the back of the net on 34 occasions for his national side, and the experienced attacker is again set to lead the line in this knockout fixture.

Colombia possible starting lineup:

Vargas; Munoz, Lucumi, Sanchez, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Luckassen, Mensah; Sulemana, Partey, Owusu, Sibo, Semenyo; Ayew

We say: Colombia 1-0 Ghana

This should be a tight match. Ghana have the defensive quality to make this a very uncomfortable game for Colombia, but we are expecting the South American outfit to navigate their way into the last-16 stage of the tournament.

You can check the best sites to bet on during the World Cup for the latest prices on Colombia and Ghana.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.