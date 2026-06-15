Burnley summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for the Clarets in 2026 window

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 15 Jun 2026 08:00

Burnley are preparing for life back in the Championship after suffering relegation from the Premier League in 2025-26, having finished 19th with just 22 points from 38 matches.

The Clarets and Scott Parker parted company by mutual consent a week after relegation was confirmed with four games remaining, and while interim boss Michael Jackson oversaw the rest of the campaign, the Lancashire club continue their search for a permanent manager as they look to strengthen the squad for an immediate return to the top flight.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Burnley's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, while also tracking their net spend and the latest transfer rumours.

Burnley confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Florentino Luis (DM | £20.7m from Benfica)

Burnley confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Owen Dodgson (DM | undisclosed to Stockport)

Burnley net spend: Summer 2026

Burnley total spend summer 2026: £20.7m

Burnley total income summer 2026: £0m

Burnley net spend summer 2026: £20.7m

Latest Burnley transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Iconsport / FEP

Sorriso (Famalicao)

Frank Magri (Toulouse)

Jordan James (Leicester City)

Out

© Imago

Maxime Esteve (Bournemouth, Everton, Nottingham Forest)

Loum Tchaouna (Everton)

Armando Broja (Barcelona)

You can find a complete list of the latest Burnley transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.

