France vs. Sweden: Have the Blues been the outstanding team at the 2026 World Cup?

By Matt Law | 29 Jun 2026 16:45 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 16:46

Ahead of France's 2026 World Cup clash with Sweden, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses the tournament favourites.

Matt Law, Football Editor: 'I still feel that way now'

France vs. Sweden World Cup 2026 Match Preview

Before the tournament I said France were the best side at the competition, and I still feel that way now. The game against Norway last time out was interesting: France chose not to make changes, which shows the mentality of the squad.

Mbappe hit the crossbar within the first minute, and I really feared for Norway when France got going. Olise has had a great season and people are suddenly realising how good he actually is and how good he could become.

Doue, Mbappe, Dembele: it is just such a quality attack in so many different ways. Saliba did not play last time out, but for me he could be the best centre-back in the world right now.

He had an outstanding season and is an absolute monster in so many ways.

There is a lot of quality elsewhere, with a strong midfield and Kone coming in and doing really well, having a couple of chances to score last time out.

France will be going into every game now as major favourites. These France players live for the big moments and will not be entering a game against Spain or Germany thinking they are in trouble. They will be thinking they can do real damage with their quality in the final third.

A team with Mbappe always has a chance, and they have outstanding talent alongside him. France are the big favourites for me for the World Cup from this point.

There will be some big games against top quality sides, but France have been the best side so far.