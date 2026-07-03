England injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Mexico: Declan Rice, Reece James, Jarell Quansah latest

By Ben Knapton | 03 Jul 2026 16:59

England face the toughest examination of their World Cup 2026 credentials yet when they take on Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in Sunday's last-16 scrap.

Thomas Tuchel's side needed their regular saviour Harry Kane to dig them out of a last-32 hole on Wednesday, as the captain struck twice in a nervy 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo.

Either Brazil or Norway will be awaiting England in the next round if they can navigate their way past Mexico, which will be easier said than done at a ground where El Tri have never lost a World Cup game.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of England's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Mexico, who bested Ecuador 2-0 in the last 32.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: July 5 (vs. Mexico)

Forced to fill in as a makeshift right-back towards the end against DR Congo, Declan Rice could not last the full 90 minutes owing to apparent hamstring tightness.

However, the Arsenal man has since taken part in training and is expected to be passed fit for the last 16.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: July 5 (vs. Mexico)

The perpetually luckless Reece James is dealing with a more severe hamstring problem, one that ruled the Chelsea man out of the match with DR Congo entirely.

However, James issued a positive injury update afterwards, suggesting that an appearance here is not completely off the cards.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Status: Major doubt Type of injury: Ankle Possible return date: July 5 (vs. Mexico) Jarell Quansah sustained an ankle injury during England's group-stage win against Panama, and the Bayer Leverkusen man is also considered a major doubt for the last 16.

England's suspension list

England have no players suspended for this match.