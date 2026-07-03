Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'interested' in three midfielders after complicated Aurelien Tchouameni situation

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Jul 2026 17:36

Manchester United are reportedly assessing their next move in the transfer market after missing out on Mateus Fernandes.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, but he completed an £85m switch to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week.

Strengthening the midfield has been Michael Carrick's priority this summer, with a deal for Atalanta BC's Ederson expected to be finalised after his World Cup campaign with Brazil.

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni remains high on the Red Devils' shortlist, although his transfer situation is far from straightforward.

AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott is also admired by the 20-time Premier League champions, but the Cherries have made it clear that the midfielder is not for sale.

Man Utd transfer targets: Three midfielders lined up

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

According to Sky Sports News, Felix Nmecha, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Sander Berge have all been added to the club's shortlist.

The Red Devils have also been strongly linked with Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali in recent months, but have failed to secure either midfielder.

The report adds that Man Utd carried out further checks on Lille and Morocco youngster Bouaddi this week.

The 18-year-old has continued to impress at the World Cup ahead of Morocco's last-16 clash with Canada on Saturday, and he has also been linked with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Aurelien Tchouameni: Complex Real Madrid transfer situation

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Tchouameni would represent a marquee signing for the Red Devils, but prising him away from Real Madrid will be extremely difficult.

Los Blancos have been linked with Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, although the Spanish giants are now understood to have cooled their interest.

If Madrid do decide to reshape their midfield, reports in Spain suggest they would be more willing to part ways with Eduardo Camavinga instead, making a move for Tchouameni even more complicated.