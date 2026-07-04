Portugal vs. Spain: Head-to-head record and past meetings | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jul 2026 14:30

Fighting for the right to meet the USA or Belgium in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, Portugal and Spain collide in Monday's fascinating last-16 clash in Arlington.

The Selecao survived a massive scare to eliminate Croatia in the previous round, overcoming the 2018 runners-up 2-1 after a last-gasp Josko Gvardiol goal was ruled out for offside.

Meanwhile, Spain are still yet to concede a single goal at the tournament after a 3-0 stroll against Austria, their first knockout victory since the 2010 final.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Portugal vs. Spain: Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 41

Portugal wins: 7

Draws: 16

Spain wins: 18

One of the more frequent clashes of the 2026 World Cup last 16, near neighbours Portugal and Spain have locked horns 41 times down the years since their inaugural battle in 1921.

La Roja prevailed 3-1 on that occasion, the first of 18 wins Spain have managed against their Iberian rivals, who conversely have only managed seven successes in this fixture.

Spain went through their first 15 matches with Portugal unbeaten, including a 9-0 World Cup obliteration in 1934, before the Selecao's belated first success in 1947 - a 4-1 friendly triumph.

More recent meetings paint a more balanced picture, though, as from the last eight head-to-heads in all competitions, Portugal and Spain boast two victories against the other, with four more contests ending level.

One of those draws was the unforgettable 3-3 thriller during the 2018 World Cup, in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored a historic hat-trick, before also forcing the penalty shootout in the 2024-25 Nations League final - which Roberto Martinez's men won.

However, La Roja triumphed over their Iberian neighbours in the 2010 World Cup last 16 thanks to a David Villa goal, as well as the Euro 2012 semi-finals on penalties, avenging Portugal's group-stage triumph from the continental championships eight years before.

Prior to the 2004 Euros, Portugal had never beaten Spain in a competitive setting, with five of their seven victories in this head-to-head coming in friendly matches.

Portugal vs. Spain: Previous meetings

Jun 08, 2025: Portugal(p) 2-2 Spain (Nations League)

Sep 27, 2022: Portugal 0-1 Spain (Nations League)

Jun 02, 2022: Spain 1-1 Portugal (Nations League)

Jun 04, 2021: Spain 0-0 Portugal (International Friendlies)

Oct 07, 2020: Portugal 0-0 Spain (International Friendlies)

Jun 15, 2018: Portugal 3-3 Spain (World Cup)

Jun 27, 2012: Portugal 0-0 Spain(p) (Euros)

Nov 17, 2010: Portugal 4-0 Spain (International Friendlies)

Jun 29, 2010: Spain 1-0 Portugal (World Cup)

Jun 20, 2004: Portugal 1-0 Spain (Euros)

Sep 06, 2003: Portugal 0-1 Spain (International Friendlies)

Feb 13, 2002: Spain 1-1 Portugal (International Friendlies)

Jan 19, 1994: Spain 2-2 Portugal (International Friendlies)

Jan 15, 1992: Portugal 0-0 Spain (International Friendlies)

Jan 16, 1991: Spain 1-1 Portugal (International Friendlies)

Jun 17, 1984: Portugal 1-1 Spain (Euros)

Jun 20, 1981: Portugal 2-0 Spain (International Friendlies)

Sep 26, 1979: Spain 1-1 Portugal (International Friendlies)

Nov 15, 1964: Portugal 2-1 Spain (International Friendlies)

Apr 13, 1958: Spain 1-0 Portugal (International Friendlies)

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