Brazil vs. Norway: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 04 Jul 2026 14:25 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 14:27

Brazil and Norway will meet in the last-16 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Sunday.

Norway beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in the round of 32 to advance to the next stage, while Brazil were 2-1 winners over Japan last time out.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Brazil vs. Norway kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 9pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Brazil vs. Norway being played?

The World Cup fixture between Brazil and Norway is being played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.

MetLife Stadium is the home of NFL outfits the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

How to watch Brazil vs. Norway in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1 - every match at this summer's competition is on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Brazil and Norway?

Brazil and Norway are going head-to-head for a spot in the quarter-finals, where either England or Mexico will be waiting, with that last-eight tie set for a 10pm UK kickoff on Saturday July 11.

Norway are bidding to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time in their history, while Brazil have been quarter-finalists in the last two World Cups.

Brazil are looking to win the competition for the first time since 2002, and they had to come from behind to beat Japan in the last round of the tournament.

Norway, meanwhile, beat Ivory Coast 2-1 to secure a spot in the final 16, with a certain Erling Haaland starring for the Vikings during the 2026 tournament.

> Our full preview of Brazil vs. Norway can be viewed here