Chelsea transfer news: Blues set 'jaw-dropping' Alejandro Garnacho price as Euro giants show interest

By Lewis Blain | 07 Jul 2026 12:41

Alejandro Garnacho could be on the move again just one year after leaving Manchester United for Chelsea.

The Argentina international endured a difficult first campaign at Stamford Bridge and has now attracted firm interest from one of Italy's biggest clubs.

The Blues are willing to listen to offers for the winger, but their initial asking price is unlikely to make a summer departure straightforward.

How much do Chelsea want for Alejandro Garnacho?

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea have publicly placed a 'jaw-dropping' £90 million valuation on Garnacho, according to TEAMtalk, despite paying United around £40 million for his signature last summer.

However, the Blues' private position is reportedly more flexible. An offer of around £60 million is believed to be enough to give the club a major decision to make over the 22-year-old's future.

Garnacho struggled to establish himself during his debut season in West London, starting only 14 Premier League matches and recording one goal and four assists. His lack of regular football also contributed to him missing out on Argentina's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Chelsea are not interested in sanctioning another loan move and would prefer a permanent sale if Garnacho leaves Stamford Bridge.

Napoli have now registered firm interest in the winger as new head coach Massimiliano Allegri assesses potential attacking reinforcements.

A move to Naples would see Garnacho reunited with former Red Devils teammates Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund, although Napoli's preference for an initial loan with an option or obligation to buy currently conflicts with Chelsea's desire for a permanent transfer.

Who else could leave Chelsea this summer?

© Iconsport / Sportimage

A departure may be the best solution for Garnacho if his prospects of regular football under Xabi Alonso remain limited.

The winger is still only 22 and needs consistent minutes to get his career back on track after a frustrating season. Chelsea making a £20 million profit on a player who failed to nail down a regular starting place would also represent strong business, even if their £90 million public valuation appears highly optimistic.

Garnacho is unlikely to be the only departure from Stamford Bridge, either.

Axel Disasi is among the players who could be moved on, while the futures of Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap are also uncertain as Chelsea continue to reshape Alonso's squad.

Andrey Santos is set to attract interest if Chelsea strengthen their midfield further. The Blues retain an interest in Sunderland's Granit Xhaka, while Valentin Barco is expected to arrive from Strasbourg.

With Chelsea once again looking to reshape several areas of the squad, there could be significant movement before the window closes.

Garnacho's future is one of the most intriguing situations to watch, particularly if Napoli or another interested club are prepared to move closer to Chelsea's true valuation.