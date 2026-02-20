Chelsea transfer news: Liam Delap stance revealed as Everton identify 'desired target'

By Ben Knapton | 20 Feb 2026 23:31

Chelsea striker Liam Delap has apparently emerged as a prime summer target for Everton, and the Blues' stance on a premature sale has also been revealed.

The former Manchester City starlet earned his stars at Ipswich Town last season, and despite being unable to keep the Tractor Boys in the Premier League, he caught the attention of the Blues.

Chelsea forked out circa £30m to bring Delap to Stamford Bridge, but the 23-year-old has under-performed with a paltry two goals and four assists from 24 games in all tournaments.

Joao Pedro has outshone Delap in the number nine role under both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, and the latter's Premier League goal total for the season (1) matches his total red cards across all tournaments in 2025-26.

As many as five Premier League clubs are believed to be keeping tabs on Delap's future ahead of the summer window in the event that the Blues cut their losses, even though the Englishman's contract runs for another five years.

Chelsea's Liam Delap the 'desired target' to replace Everton's Beto

According to Football Insider, Everton are showing a particularly strong interest in the former Ipswich centre-forward, as David Moyes seeks to bolster his attacking line further.

The absence of a prolific marksman has continually stuck out like a sore thumb for Everton since Dominic Calvert-Lewin's plight and exit, but Thierno Barry has slowly been finding his feet in the final third, scoring five Premier League goals since the start of December.

However, the more experienced Beto has found the net just three times all season in the top flight, and Delap - whose physical profile is ideal for a Moyes side - would be the 'desired target' to replace him.

Furthermore, Chelsea are supposedly ready to cash in on Delap when the window opens, but the powers-that-be hope to make back the full £30m they paid Ipswich to prise him away from Portman Road.

Can Chelsea survive without Liam Delap?

For as long as Pedro is fit and firing, Delap will always play second fiddle to his South American counterpart, at a time in his career when he needs to be playing regular football.

One saving grace for the 23-year-old is that the Blues' backup striker options are hardly any better; Marc Guiu is only 20 and yet to have his breakthrough, while Pedro Neto can fill in centrally but is far more effective out wide.

However, Delap would also have to compete for minutes with Emmanuel Emegha next season, as the Strasbourg striker will officially join Rosenior's side at the end of the current campaign.

As a result, Chelsea may be wise to cut their losses on Delap if the Englishman continues to struggle in the coming months, but their hopes of recouping the full £30m may be a bit far-fetched in that scenario.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding his next career move, Rosenior recently dropped a major hint on Delap's Chelsea future.