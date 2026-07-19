Man United handed £10m transfer opportunity as defender 'tells club' he wants to leave

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jul 2026 15:41 , Last updated: 19 Jul 2026 15:41

Manchester United-linked defender Ben Nelson has told Leicester City that he wishes to leave the club this summer, according to a report.

The 22-year-old was only sporadically used in the 2025-26 Championship season, starting 22 of 46 matches as the Foxes suffered an embarrassing relegation to the third tier.

Nelson was a regular in the Leicester defence from December to March, but the 2004-born defender then sustained a season-ending injury in April and missed Leicester's final five games.

Nelson could have very well now played his last match for Leicester, as he has entered the last 12 months of his contract and has no intention of signing an extension.

According to the Daily Mail, Nelson has now informed Leicester of his desire to seek a move away from the King Power this summer, and Man United are on red alert.

Man United-linked Ben Nelson 'tells Leicester he wants to leave'

© Iconsport / Alamy/Stuart Leggett | MI News

The Foxes are not in a strong negotiating position due to Nelson's contract situation, but the report adds that they are still demanding £10m to grant him his exit wish this summer.

Leicester's asking price has supposedly 'deterred' a number of suitors interested in Nelson, including West Ham United, Serie A outfit Torino and Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, Man United would have no problem forking out £10m for the 6ft 3in defender, who could be a cost-effective option for Michael Carrick before the new Premier League season begins.

Nelson came through the Leicester youth system and was sent out on loan to Rochdale, Doncaster Rovers and Oxford United before making his serious Foxes breakthrough last season, prior to which he found himself on the bench in the Premier League, Europa League and Conference League.

The centre-back - who can also play as a left-back - has scored two goals and provided one assist for the Foxes, and he has been capped by England up to Under-20 level.

Do Man United need to sign a new centre-back?

© Imago

As things stand, Carrick will be going into the new season with Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven, Leny Yoro and Tyler Fredricson as his out-and-out centre-back options, while Luke Shaw can also be deployed in the middle in an emergency.

The Red Devils triggered a one-year extension in Maguire's contract in April, but he could walk out of the door for nothing next year, while Fredricson may also leave on loan in the current window.

Furthermore, De Ligt's 2025-26 season was plagued by injuries, as the 26-year-old was restricted to just 13 Premier League appearances, the most recent coming against Crystal Palace on November 30.

Additional defensive cover could therefore come in handy for Carrick, especially for as little as £10m, so long as Nelson accepts that he is unlikely to be starting week in week out at Old Trafford.

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