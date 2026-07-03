Team News: Paraguay vs. France injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Jul 2026 22:00

2026 World Cup favourites France face Paraguay in Philadelphia for a last-16 clash on Saturday.

Les Bleus eased to a 3-0 win over Sweden in the round of 32, while La Albirroja stunned Germany on penalties, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

Paraguay vs. France World Cup 2026 Last-16 Match Preview ?? | "Not A Complete Team"

PARAGUAY

Out: None

Doubtful: Omar Alderete (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gill; Caceres, G. Gomez, Canale, Alonso; Galarza, Cubas, D. Gomez; Almiron, Avalos, Enciso

FRANCE

Out: None

Doubtful: Marcus Thuram (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe