Team News: Paraguay vs. France injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

2026 World Cup favourites France face Paraguay in Philadelphia for a last-16 clash on Saturday.
Les Bleus eased to a 3-0 win over Sweden in the round of 32, while La Albirroja stunned Germany on penalties, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
PARAGUAY vs. FRANCE
PARAGUAY
Out: None
Doubtful: Omar Alderete (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gill; Caceres, G. Gomez, Canale, Alonso; Galarza, Cubas, D. Gomez; Almiron, Avalos, Enciso
FRANCE
Out: None
Doubtful: Marcus Thuram (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe