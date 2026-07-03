Paraguay vs. France: How Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise can prove Les Bleus are the best side at World Cup 2026 in round of 16

By Anthony Nolan | 04 Jul 2026 00:00

As the knockout stages of World Cup 2026 heat up, Paraguay are set to lock horns with France in the round of 16 at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.

Didier Deschamps's side come into the clash as the overwhelming favourites after thrashing Sweden 3-0 in their round of 32 tie, a performance fuelled by an attacking quartet led by Kylian Mbappe.

However, it would be a mistake to overlook the threat posed by Los Guaranies after Gustavo Alfaro's underdogs beat Germany on penalties to reach this stage.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at how Les Bleus can prove they are the strongest nation at the World Cup against Paraguay in the round of 16.

Paraguay are underrated, capable opposition at World Cup 2026

© Imago / IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

Paraguay may be ranked 41st in the world by FIFA compared to France's third, but the South American side have already shown their ability to cause problems for higher-tier opponents this summer.

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany kicked off their World Cup campaign with a 7-1 demolition of Curacao, and after topping Group E to qualify for the knockouts, they were expected to breeze past Los Guaranies into the round of 16.

However, Alfaro's side opened the scoring in the first half against Die Mannschaft courtesy of talisman Julio Enciso, and were able to limit the four-time world champions to one goal before going on to win on penalties - the first time Germany were beaten on spot kicks at a World Cup.

That triumph will fill the underdogs with hope for Saturday's clash, and adding to the feeling of cautious optimism is the fact that Paraguay have kept three clean sheets across their last five games, a defensive solidity that will be vital against France's fearsome frontline.

Can France's attack be stopped at the World Cup?

© Imago / APL, Allstar Picture Library Ltd

France have an embarrassment of riches up top on paper, but what makes Les Bleus different than other nations enjoying a golden generation is the manner in which Deschamps has fit all of their attackers together.

Mbappe is the biggest name in the squad, and he will be keen to keep pace with the likes of Lionel Messi in the race for the golden boot, but Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola are talents that would be the main star for almost any other nation at the World Cup.

Olise in particular has stood out this summer, having already registered five assists - just one shy of Pele's record six in one tournament from 1970 - while playing in a less-familiar number 10 role.

The Bayern winger is exceptional at sliding through balls to his teammates in scoring positions, but he is equally capable of finding the back of the net himself, even if he finds chances to cut inside onto his favoured left foot limited in central zones.

Dembele is the current Ballon d'Or holder and won his second consecutive Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain in 2025-26, a feat that was assisted by fellow Parisiens star Barcola, who has been linked with a switch to Liverpool.

Despite Paraguay's stalwart defensive displays this year, which saw them avoid conceding in two of their three group games, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where France go goalless on Saturday.

Alfaro's men have not scored more than once in any of their World Cup outings so far, and considering that Les Bleus scored at least three goals in each of their last five fixtures, Les Bleus' attacking prowess should be enough to see them into the quarter-finals.

Paraguay vs. France: What would a Les Bleus victory mean in round of 16 tie

© Iconsport / Pierre Minier

This weekend's round of 16 tie is a recreation of the clash at the same stage during the France 1998 World Cup.

Les Bleus came out on top that day in June 28 years ago thanks to a golden goal from Laurent Blanc, but it would be a surprise if the contest is as close this time around.

France have arguably been a level above all of their rivals to lift the trophy this summer, including England, who are struggling to break down low blocks, Spain, who are yet to reach the heights they showed during Euro 2024, and Argentina, who are extremely reliant on Messi.

Victory on Saturday would be another sign of consistency for Deschamps's side, who arrived at the tournament in excellent form and show no signs of slowing down, and considering the difficulty that Germany experienced against Paraguay, triumphing could establish a gulf between France and their competitors.