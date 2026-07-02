Preview: Canada vs Morocco - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jul 2026 14:31 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 15:04

Aiming to avenge one of their 2022 mishaps and continue their record-setting World Cup 2026 journey, Canada take on Morocco at the NRG Stadium in Saturday's last-16 battle.

The Canucks deservedly beat South Africa 1-0 to set up a showdown with the Atlas Lions, who defied the outright winner odds in our World Cup betting guide to overcome the Netherlands on penalties.

Match preview

Sending his home nation through in his adopted home of California, Canada midfielder Stephen Eustaquio - who spent the second half of last season on loan at Los Angeles FC from Porto - provided the one moment of devastating attacking quality to eliminate South Africa at the Los Angeles Stadium.

Jesse Marsch's men were repeatedly denied by Ronwen Williams and last-ditch Bafana Bafana defending in their last-32 clash, but with 92 minutes on the clock, Eustaquio arrowed a fine finish into the far corner to spark chaotic Canucks celebrations.

Already writing a new chapter of history just by reaching the World Cup knockout rounds, Canada can now proudly boast a first-ever World Cup knockout victory, which was just reward for their relentless endeavour against South Africa.

Marsch's men made no fewer than 100 final-third pressures in the first half of their last-32 match - the most of any team since 2010 - while Eustaquio's exquisite winner saw Canada find the back of the net for the sixth game running.

A date with either France or Paraguay awaits if Canada can upset the odds against Morocco, although that is an incredibly big if against a side whom they have never beaten in senior men's football, suffering three defeats from their previous four encounters.

Canada vs. Morocco World Cup 2026 Last-16 Match Preview ?? | "Can They Go For The Jugular?"

When Morocco beat Canada 2-1 during the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, the Canucks also needed the Atlas Lions to do their goalscoring job for them, as Nayef Aguerd netted what proved to be a consolatory own goal.

Four years on from their unprecedented semi-final showing, Morocco continue to make their case for another deep run in North America, coming good from the penalty spot yet again to dump out the Netherlands in the last 32.

Denied by the heroics of Bart Verbruggen in the 120 minutes, Mohamed Ouahbi's men were far from flawless from 12 yards, but the Netherlands were worse during a shootout that will not live long in the memory on quality alone.

Morocco FIFA Ranking 8 Participations 7 Best Result 4th Place Our Prediction Last 16 Tactical approach New head coach Mohamed Ouahbi, appointed in March, has moved Morocco away from the defensive counter-attacking style of 2022 toward a possession-based 4-2-3-1. He has managed only two matches, so the structure around the centre-backs and the number 10 role still carries uncertainties heading into the tournament. Read the full World Cup 2026 guide →

Becoming the first African team to win a knockout match in two separate World Cups, the Atlas Lions' progression to the last 16 was just reward for a side who completed a staggering 801 passes against a pragmatic Netherlands team; only Spain have also managed more than 800 in a World Cup game since data collection began.

Morocco are also unbeaten in nine straight matches since their 'defeat' to Senegal in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, and a shot at revenge against 2022 semi-final conquerors France could lie in store if the Atlas Lions send the first co-hosts packing.

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Morocco World Cup form:

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Team News

© Imago / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Team news from the Canada camp will no doubt be dominated by Alphonso Davies talk, after the Bayern Munich star came off the bench for the final 15 minutes against South Africa; his first international appearance since March 2025.

Marsch did not rule out a starting role for Davies in the last 16 immediately after Sunday's victory, but ever-present Richie Laryea is a safer option at left-back and should reprise his role in the starting lineup.

The Canucks have no other fitness concerns barring long-term leg absentee Ismael Kone, but Marsch faces two critical dilemmas; Jacob Shaffelburg vs. Liam Millar at left wing, and the three-way battle between Promise David, Cyle Larin and Tani Oluwaseyi to partner Jonathan David up top.

Meanwhile, Morocco suffered a scare against the Netherlands when centre-back Chadi Riad was forcibly substituted in the 75th minute, but the Crystal Palace man has made a rapid return to full training and is expected to be involved here.

Redouane Halhal and Marwane Saadane are on standby in case Riad is ruled out, but Ouahbi is anticipated to have a fully-fit squad for the last 16, including Bayern Munich new boy Ismael Saibari.

The 25-year-old's move to the Allianz Arena was confirmed the day after Morocco's last-32 victory; his first and only World Cup game without a goal to date.

Canada possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg; David, Oluwaseyi

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

The view from the ground Ed Dove, African football expert: "Morocco have already dealt with various different types of challenges during this World Cup, going toe to toe with Brazil in a technical, tactical contest, withholding a more physical, direct Scotland side after taking an early lead, outgunning a Haiti team with nothing to lose, before holding their nerve to down the Netherlands in a contest that they probably should have wrapped up before penalties. "Regardless of the kind of approach Canada will adopt, Morocco have the technical quality, the experience and the momentum to progress past a limited side."

We say: Canada 1-2 Morocco

Canada pressing as intensely as they did against South Africa on Saturday is surely a recipe for disaster against this Morocco outfit, who should live up to their favourites tag in this contest.

As was the case in 2022, a 2-1 victory for the Atlas Lions is forecast, keeping the dream of a first-ever African champion alive.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.