Canada vs. Morocco: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 03 Jul 2026 07:21 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 07:22

Canada and Morocco will meet in the last-16 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Saturday.

Morocco beat Netherlands on penalties in the round of 32, while Canada recorded a 1-0 victory over South Africa to book a spot at this stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Canada vs. Morocco kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 6pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Canada vs. Morocco being played?

The World Cup fixture between Canada and Morocco is being played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA.

NRG Stadium is the home of NFL outfit the Houston Texans.

How to watch Canada vs. Morocco in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1 - every match at this summer's competition is on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Canada vs. Morocco?

Canada and Morocco are battling for a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, where tournament favourites France could be waiting.

Morocco needed penalties to beat Netherlands in the last round, with the two teams playing out a 1-1 draw before a shoot-out was required to determine the winner.

Canada, meanwhile, beat South Africa 1-0 to advance to the round of 16.

Morocco made the semi-finals four years ago in Qatar and were regarded as potential outsiders for World Cup glory at the start of the tournament.

Canada, meanwhile, are already enjoying their best-ever run in the World Cup, and it would be an incredible achievement to progress to the final eight.

> Our full preview of Canada vs. Morocco can be viewed here