Portugal 2-1 Croatia player ratings: Diogo Costa and Goncalo Ramos shine as Martinez's gamble pays off

By Axel Clody | 03 Jul 2026 05:22 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 05:25

Portugal are through to the last 16 of the World Cup. In a sensational comeback, the Portuguese beat Croatia 2-1 on Thursday evening at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

Portugal will face Spain on Monday at 21:00 UK time at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, in the last 16 of the tournament. Luis de la Fuente's side eliminated Austria with a 3-0 victory earlier in the day.

Here are the player ratings from the Portugal vs. Croatia World Cup last-32 clash.

Portugal player ratings

GOALKEEPER

Diogo Costa – 8/10

As Croatia grew into the match after the break, he could do little to prevent Ivan Perisic's goal, but he was outstanding in denying Kovacic's long-range effort, palming the ball onto the post and then tipping the rebound behind for a corner. He also made himself big in the six-yard box to deny Matanovic.

DEFENDERS

Joao Cancelo – 5.5/10

Ruben Dias – 6.5/10

Renato Veiga – 6.5/10

Heavily involved in set-piece situations, he found himself unmarked to head the ball on more than one occasion. From a corner, he won the penalty that sparked Portugal's comeback.

Nuno Mendes – 7/10

A significant portion of Portugal's play ran through the left-back. He drove through the middle, overlapped to the byline to deliver crosses, contributed defensively and fought for every ball.

MIDFIELDERS

Joao Neves – 5/10

Vitinha – 5/10

A long way from his best form at Paris Saint-Germain, he struggled to thread the vertical passes that typically unlock the game for Portugal. He helped in the attacking transition but far more is expected from a key figure in two consecutive Champions League triumphs. He was replaced on the hour mark.

Bruno Fernandes – 4.5/10

Largely anonymous. As has been the case throughout the World Cup, he failed to be the creative hub that established his reputation at Manchester United. He was withdrawn without leaving any lasting impression.

FORWARDS

Pedro Neto – 6.5/10

One of Portugal's most industrious performers before being replaced in the second half. Beyond the danger he posed cutting in from the right to deliver crosses, he showed tremendous stamina and defensive commitment to track back during Croatia's rare bursts of pace.

Rafael Leao – 7.5/10

Apart from a long-range effort that struck the crossbar, he did relatively little individually from the left wing. He moved well but failed to create space and had limited success in one-on-one situations. However, deep into stoppage time, he delivered the cross that found Goncalo Ramos's head and sealed Portugal's passage to the last 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 6.5/10

The ball was slow to reach him, though in fairness he worked hard to lose his markers and offer a passing option. He did find the net when through on goal against Livakovic, but the flag was raised for offside at the start of the move. When the decisive penalty came, he stepped up and struck it down the middle to keep Portugal alive and score his first-ever knockout-stage goal at a World Cup.

SUBSTITUTES

Bernardo Silva – 4.5/10

Barely touched the ball after coming off the bench. Completely invisible during the 30 minutes he spent on the pitch.

Nelson Semedo – 5.5/10

Francisco Conceicao – 5/10

Goncalo Ramos – 7.5/10

Made the difference with his only clear opportunity. He battled the centre-backs for space in the air and headed the cross with precision to find the net and send Portugal through.

Ruben Neves – N/A

Croatia player ratings

GOALKEEPER

Dominik Livakovic – 6/10

DEFENDERS

Josip Stanisic – 7.5/10

Down the right flank, he managed to disrupt the advances of Leao and Nuno Mendes on the Portuguese left, establishing himself as a defensive pillar. In a rare foray into the final third, he delivered an accurate cross to set up Perisic, who was unmarked in the box.

Josip Sutalo – 6/10

Marin Pongracic – 6/10

Ivan Perisic – 7.5/10

Despite being deployed in an unfamiliar role at left-back and not always managing to contain Neto, he was crucial when he appeared in the final third. When the ball found him inside the box, he made no mistake and scored Croatia's goal.

MIDFIELDERS

Luka Modric – 6.5/10

If there was one quality he showed in abundance, it was effort. He ran tirelessly, contributed defensively and relieved the pressure in midfield with his exceptional vision, though he also misplaced some passes and was dispossessed more frequently than usual, a consequence of his advancing years.

Mateo Kovacic – 7.5/10

The engine of the Croatian side. He shielded the defensive line and was the team's outlet in attack, testing the goalkeeper with efforts of his own and playing teammates into dangerous positions. He delivered a superb assist for Sucic's goal, which was ruled out for a tight offside.

Petar Sucic – 7/10

Created clear-cut goalscoring opportunities for Croatia and even found the net himself, only for the goal to be chalked off for offside.

FORWARDS

Nikola Vlasic – 3/10

Offered nothing from the right side of attack. He contributed in defensive transitions out of possession but conceded a needless penalty by grabbing Renato Veiga off the ball during a corner, a decision that altered the course of the match.

Martin Baturina – 4.5/10

Operating on the left, he failed to find a teammate with any of his crosses, gave the ball away too often and did not provide the defensive solidity expected of him in out-of-possession phases.

Ante Budimir – 4.5/10

Isolated throughout the first half. On the rare occasions the ball reached him, he was unable to hold possession long enough for his teammates to push forward. He was replaced at the interval.

SUBSTITUTES

Igor Matanovic – 6.5/10

Far more involved as the central striker, he produced several efforts that were denied by Diogo Costa. With a barely perceptible touch of the head, he was the player whose movement triggered the offside that ruled out Gvardiol's goal deep in added time.

Mario Pasalic – 5/10

Josko Gvardiol – 5/10

With limited minutes on the pitch, he appeared to have scored the goal that would have sent the match to extra time, but the offside in the build-up rendered it void.

Andrej Kramaric – N/A