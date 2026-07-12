Preview: The New Saints vs Sabah - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 12 Jul 2026 19:39 , Last updated: 12 Jul 2026 19:40

The New Saints welcome Sabah to Park Hall on Tuesday evening knowing they must produce a remarkable comeback if they are to keep their UEFA Champions League campaign alive after falling to a 2-0 defeat in last week's first leg.

The Welsh champions struggled to create clear openings in Azerbaijan and now face the difficult task of overturning a two-goal deficit against a Sabah side hoping to continue their impressive rise on the European stage.

Match preview

The New Saints return home with plenty of work to do after suffering a disappointing 2-0 defeat in Baku, where they spent long periods chasing the game before conceding twice in the final 25 minutes.

Veljko Simic finally broke the deadlock in the 66th minute after Sabah had gradually increased the pressure, before substitute Kaheem Parris rounded off the victory with a composed finish six minutes from time to leave Craig Harrison's side facing an uphill battle.

The Saints have shown they are capable of competing in Europe over the years, reaching the Conference League league phase two seasons ago, while Park Hall has often proved to be a much tougher venue for visiting sides than they experienced in Azerbaijan – factors they will be looking to count on.

However, the hosts will need a far sharper attacking display than the one they produced in the first leg if they are to overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit, having managed just one shot on target throughout the contest.

© Imago

Sabah, meanwhile, arrive in Wales with one foot already in the second qualifying round after producing a disciplined display that justified their status as favourites heading into the tie.

The Azerbaijani champions continue to build on the success of last season's historic league and cup double, which ended Qarabag's lengthy dominance of domestic football, while their growing experience in Europe is beginning to show despite previous exits against Celje and Levski Sofia.

There was one setback late in the first leg, however, as defender Steve Solvet was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time and will miss Tuesday's return through suspension.

Even so, Valdas Dambrauskas' side remain firmly in control of the tie and can afford to approach the second leg with patience, knowing they do not need to chase the game as they look to move a step closer to a first appearance in the Champions League league second qualifying round.

The New Saints Champions League form:

The New Saints form (all competitions):

Sabah Champions League form:

Sabah form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

The New Saints have no fresh injury or suspension concerns ahead of Tuesday's decisive second leg.

Rhys Hughes, who scored 15 league goals for Connah's Quay Nomads last season, is expected to retain his place after making his debut for the club in the first leg, while Jordan Williams should once again spearhead the attack after finishing last season with 26 league goals.

Summer signing Zach Nolan is also pushing to make his competitive debut after remaining an unused substitute in Azerbaijan.

Sabah will be forced into at least one change, with Solvet suspended after his late dismissal in the first leg.

New signing Aden McCarthy is expected to deputise in central defence, while winger Khayal Aliyev remains doubtful after missing the opening leg with a tendon injury.

Kaheem Parris made an immediate impact from the bench by scoring Sabah's second goal in Baku and will hope to be rewarded with a place in the starting lineup.

The New Saints possible starting lineup:

Shepperd; D Williams, Bodenham, Simeu, Redmond; Smith, Corness, Farrell; Hughes; J Williams, Clark

Sabah possible starting lineup:

Pokatilov; Zedadka, McCarthy, Dashdamirov, Puchacz; Lepinjica, Rakhmonaliev, Isayev; Parris, Mickels, Simic

We say: The New Saints 1-1 Sabah (Aggregate 1-3)

The New Saints are likely to improve in front of their own supporters, but overturning a two-goal deficit against an organised Sabah side represents a huge challenge.

The visitors have shown throughout the tie that they are comfortable controlling games without taking unnecessary risks, and while TNS should make the contest far more competitive this time around, we expect Sabah to do enough to earn a draw and progress comfortably on aggregate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.