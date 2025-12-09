Preview: Drita vs AZ Alkmaar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 09 Dec 2025 18:55 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 18:58

Two teams in firm contention for a place in the knockout phase of the Conference League lock horns at Stadium Fadil Vokrri on Thursday as Drita play host to AZ Alkmaar.

Both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils from their most recent outings on league duty and will be aiming to go one better this time around.

Match preview

Touted as one of the favourites to go all the way in the Conference League, AZ could hardly have made a worse start to proceedings than their 4-0 defeat to Cypriot outfit AEK Larnaca.

Maarten Martens's men put their early setback behind them to claim a narrow 1-0 triumph over Slovan Bratislava in the subsequent European outing, but were sent crashing back down to earth by a 3-1 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace on matchday three.

That was the first of three straight losses for the Cheeseheads in November before they closed out the month with a 2-0 victory against Shelbourne to get their European campaign back on track.

A 2-2 draw against Go Ahead Eagles last time out saw AZ fall 15 points short of Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven. Consequently, their best chance of silverware remains the KNVB Beker, where they recently secured safe passage into the last 16, as well as the Conference League.

Thursday's visitors will head to Pristina 20th in the league format of UEFA's newest competition. Given how tightly packed the current standings are, anything but a win would be less than ideal.

Having been beaten by a combined score of 7-1 across their most recent two continental outings on the road, AZ have not fared well on the road all season long and will be wary of coming up short on enemy territory once again.

© Imago

Featuring in the group stages of a UEFA competition for the first time, Drita have fared relatively well, picking up two wins and two draws from four matches, and amassing eight points from a possible 12.

The Albanian champions' continental exploits have, however, taken their toll on domestic commitments as they currently occupy fifth place in the AlbiMall Superliga, leaving them with work to do if they are to defend their league title.

Trailing Conference League leaders Samsunspor by just two points, Zekirija Ramadani's men will be buoyed by their showing on the European scene so far and have the chance to move one step closer to a place in the last 16.

Despite sitting higher in the standings, Drita will know that the upcoming encounter against AZ is arguably their toughest assignment on paper, but also another opportunity to give a good account of themselves.

Having scored first in seven of their last nine matches, Thursday's hosts will be eyeing another fast start against an opposing outfit that have conceded the opening goal on six occasions over their most recent seven outings.

Drita Conference League form:

D

D

W

W

Drita form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

D

AZ Alkmaar Conference League form:

L

W

L

W

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

W

D

Team News

© Imago

Defender Juan Camilo Mesa Antunez remains unavailable due to injury as he awaits a first outing since Drita's Champions League qualifying defeat to Copenhagen back in July.

Arb Manaj and Mamadou Soumahoro are doubtful for the home side, and the former, who has netted in his last two Conference League outings, will be a big miss should he be deemed unfit to participate.

AZ trio Jordy Clasie, Denso Kasius and Lequincio Zeefuik are currently nursing ankle problems, while 28-year-old Seiya Maikuma is down with a knee problem.

Mexx Meerdink is set to miss a 12th game across all competitions for the away side after suffering a groin problem on international duty with the Netherlands.

In Meerdink's absence, Troy Parrott has scored five times and assisted once in 11 outings and is expected to lead the line.

Drita possible starting lineup:

Maloku; Ovouka, Pellumbi, Bejtulai, Krasniqi; Limaj, Dabiqaj; Abazaj, Ajzeraj, Balaj; Krasniqi

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; Garcia, Penetra, Goes, De Wit; Smit, Mijnans, Koopmeiners; Jensen, Parrott, Weslley

We say: Drita 1-3 AZ Alkmaar

Drita have been more than competitive in their European assignments so far, and it is no surprise they are on course for automatic qualification into the knockout as things stand.

However, we can see the home side suffering a first Conference League defeat to a superior AZ outfit at the sound of the final whistle in Pristina.

