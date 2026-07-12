Preview: Gyori ETO vs Vikingur Reykjavik - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 12 Jul 2026 21:35 , Last updated: 12 Jul 2026 21:38

Gyori ETO must overturn a one-goal deficit to keep their dreams of reaching the Champions League main stage for the first time alive when they welcome Vikingur Reykjavik to ETO Park for the second leg of their first qualifying round tie.

Efrain Juarez's side suffered a 1-0 defeat in last week's first leg in Iceland and will now look to make home advantage count in what will be the fourth meeting between the two clubs in European competition.

Match preview

Few would have expected Gyori ETO to leave last week's Champions League first qualifying round first leg in Reykjavik empty-handed, especially considering the Hungarian champions had gone five matches unbeaten beforehand (W3, D2).

ETO, who ended the 2025-26 NB I campaign with a draw followed by back-to-back victories to pip Ferencvaros to the title by a single point under Balazs Borbely, carried that momentum into pre-season despite the arrival of new head coach Efrain Juarez, who was appointed on June 17, 2026.

Gyori played out a 2-2 draw with Grazer AK before beating Vojvodina 2-1, but their unbeaten run came to a heartbreaking end in Iceland, where Nikolaj Hansen's 92nd-minute strike handed Juarez defeat in his first competitive game in charge.

Needing to overturn a one-goal deficit on Tuesday to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Champions League main stage for the first time, ETO can take confidence from a formidable home record that has seen them win seven of their last eight matches while keeping a clean sheet in each of their last four outings in front of their own fans.

There is also history to draw upon, as Gyori beat Vikingur 2-1 at home when the sides met in the European Cup last 16 in 1983 before completing the job with a 2-0 victory in the return leg, and they will hope lightning can strike twice despite trailing after the first leg.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Vikingur's first-leg victory last week extended their remarkable run to 21 wins from their last 23 matches across all competitions (D1, L1), a sequence that included their 2025 Icelandic top-flight title triumph, when Solvi Ottesen’s side finished 12 points clear of second-placed Valur.

The Vikes have maintained that momentum this season and currently sit top of the league after winning 13 of their opening 14 matches, but attention now turns to protecting their slender advantage as they aim to progress beyond the Champions League first qualifying round for the first time.

Vikingur were eliminated at this stage of the Champions League qualifiers by Malmo in 2023 and Shamrock Rovers in 2025, but this is the first time the Icelandic outfit will take a lead into the second leg, giving them genuine belief of reaching the next round.

The Vikes have also won 10 of their last 11 away matches, although the one defeat during that run came in their most recent trip, a 3-0 loss to Breidablik, offering the hosts encouragement ahead of Tuesday's contest.

Gyori ETO Champions League form:

L

Gyori ETO form (all competitions):

D

W

W

D

W

L

Vikingur Reykjavik Champions League form:

W

Vikingur Reykjavik form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Gyori came through the first leg without any fresh injury concerns, although Nadir Benbouali is still expected to miss out as he continues his recovery from the fitness issue he sustained while representing Algeria at the World Cup.

As a result, 21-year-old Gambian forward Nfansu Njie is expected to lead the line once again, although Marcell Huszar is pushing for a starting role after his second-half appearance in Reykjavik.

Vikingur, meanwhile, could be without Elias Mar Omarsson after the forward was forced off with an injury during the first half of last week's first leg.

Hansen replaced Omarsson and scored the dramatic late winner, making him a strong candidate to start on Tuesday, while veteran playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson is expected to retain his place in the number 10 role.

Gyori ETO possible starting lineup:

Petras; Stefulj, Csinger, Krpic, Vladoiu; Vitalis, Toth; Bumba, Gavric, Banati; Njie

Vikingur Reykjavik possible starting lineup:

Kristinsson; Gunnarsson, Thorkelsson, Ekroth, Gudjonsson; Ingimundarson, Sigurdsson, Hafsteinsson; Thrandarson, Hansen, Borgthorsson

We say: Gyori ETO 2-0 Vikingur Reykjavik (Gyori win 2-1 on aggregate)

Gyori failed to register a shot on target in the first leg, but a return to ETO Park should bring a much-improved display from the Hungarian champions.

The hosts have been outstanding on home soil in recent months, and although Vikingur have also travelled well, their heavy defeat to Breidablik in their most recent away outing exposed vulnerabilities that Gyori will believe they can exploit to overturn the tie.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.