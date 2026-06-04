Preview: Switzerland vs Australia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 04 Jun 2026 15:47

Wrapping up preparations for the World Cup, both Switzerland and Australia will play their last game before the big show begins when they meet for an international friendly on Saturday.

The pair will clash at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, as the Swiss get ready for their seventh consecutive major tournament and their opponents approach a sixth straight global finals.

Match preview

Having come through qualifying without tasting defeat, Switzerland were drawn in Group B for the upcoming World Cup, where they will kick off against Qatar before meeting Bosnia-Herzegovina and co-hosts Canada.

Often considered dark horses, the Swiss national team have gone out at the last 16 stage or earlier on their last eight appearances, so at least reaching the quarter-finals must be their aim.

Under head coach Murat Yakin - who escaped the sack before Euro 2024 and is now set to lead them into a second World Cup - the Nati went unbeaten throughout 2025.

Despite losing a seven-goal thriller against neighbours Germany to start 2026, Yakin's squad then played out a goalless draw with free-scoring Norway, and they beat Jordan 4-1 last weekend.

Amid heavy rain in St. Gallen, Switzerland's final fixture before flying out to the United States featured goals from Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, Christian Fassnacht and long-serving captain Granit Xhaka.

Now, one week before getting their Group B campaign under way, they will meet Australia for just the second time at senior level, following a 0-0 home draw in September 2010.

© Iconsport / Zuma

While Switzerland hope to finally reach the last eight, Australia will be targeting their first knockout win in a World Cup - providing they escape a group also containing Turkey, Paraguay and co-hosts USA.

The Socceroos booked their sixth successive appearance - without needing to negotiate the playoffs - after Tony Popovic galvanised a team previously labouring under Graham Arnold.

A steely centre-back in his playing days, Popovic has brought discipline and structure, relying on a tight defensive setup to help the Aussies advance directly through AFC qualifying.

It has been a mixed picture since. After ending last year with three consecutive defeats, Australia kicked off 2026 with wins over Cameroon and Curacao, before losing 1-0 to Mexico last weekend.

Goals have been hard to come by for some time now, but they did put five past Curacao in March, and a handful of rising stars could offer hope this summer.

England-based pair Mo Toure and Nestory Irankunda have both impressed, while ex-Roma forward Cristian Volpato has just switched allegiance from Italy.

Switzerland International Friendlies form:

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Switzerland form (all competitions):

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Australia International Friendlies form:

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Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Switzerland's squad left Europe without star striker Embolo, as his clearance to enter the US was placed under review and a visa has yet to be issued.

So, after scoring his 24th international goal against Jordan, the Rennes forward could be replaced by Zeki Amdouni or Cedric Itten on Saturday.

As ever, the Nati will be led out by Xhaka, who is soon set to play at a fourth consecutive World Cup; Remo Freuler should also feature in midfield, where Djibril Sow, Michel Aebischer, Ardon Jashari and Johan Manzambi are all vying for places.

Meanwhile, against Mexico, Australia boss Popovic surprisingly selected 18-year-old Lucas Herrington on the left side of a back three that started in front of Socceroos skipper Mat Ryan. Yet, there was no debut for uncapped forwards Volpato or Tete Yengi, both of whom were shock call-ups.

Qualifying top-scorer - and Tete's older brother - Kusini Yengi missed out on selection due to a thigh injury, while experienced Hibernian striker Martin Boyle was dropped.

A product of Bayern Munich's academy, but now plying his trade with Watford, Irankunda bagged a brace against Curacao earlier this year; meanwhile, Norwich City's Toure has been in top form and should start up front.

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Rieder, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Ndoye, Amdouni, Okafor

Austria possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Circati, Souttar, Herrington; Italiano, Metcalfe, Devlin, Irvine, Bos; Irankunda; Toure

We say: Switzerland 2-0 Australia

Even without their first-choice striker, Switzerland have several goal threats, while Australia's attack is relatively limited - a few promising youngsters aside.

While the result bears little importance, expect the Nati to prevail in this final World Cup warm-up.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.