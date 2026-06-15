Stoke City summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Mark Robins's side in 2026 window

By Adepoju Marvellous | 15 Jun 2026 09:05

Stoke City concluded the 2025-26 Championship campaign in 17th place with 55 points, largely due to a poor stretch at the end in which they won just one of their final eight matches and lost each of the last four. The Potters started the season with Mark Robins as head coach, a role he took on in January 2025 after his long-term spell at Coventry City.

Under Robins, Stoke managed spells of form that kept them clear of relegation concerns but were unable to sustain a consistent run to mount a promotion challenge. As he prepares for his second full season in charge, Robins will hope for quality additions to help push the club into playoff contention.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Stoke City's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as their net spend and the latest transfer rumours.

Stoke City confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Milan Smit (CF | £4.75m from Go Ahead Eagles)

Stoke City confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Lewis Baker (CM | Released)

Steven N'Zonzi (DM | Released)

Stoke City net spend: Summer 2026

Stoke City total spend summer 2026: £4.75m

Stoke City total income summer 2026: £0m

Stoke City net spend summer 2026: £4.75m

Latest Stoke City transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Djibril Soumare (Braga)

Jack Moylan (Lincoln City)

Joel Piroe (Leeds United)

Out

© Imago / Focus Images

Ben Wilmot (West Ham)

Sorba Thomas (Everton)

You can find a complete list of the latest Stoke City transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.