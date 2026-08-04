Arsenal transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 4

By Ben Knapton | 04 Aug 2026 05:37

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Tuesday, August 4!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Emirates Stadium, as head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta prepare the Gunners for their Premier League title defence.

Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on August 4?

The Vinicius Junior pursuit took a personal turn yesterday, when it was reported that Arteta has spoken directly with the Brazil international to outline exactly how central he would be to Arsenal's project, telling him that the 2026-27 season would be built around him in a way his current situation at the Bernabeu does not allow.

The approach is said to have given Vinicius something to weigh carefully, though he has consistently stated a desire to remain in Madrid and Real's own contract talks are continuing in parallel.

Any deal would require a fee upwards of £130m, which would comfortably eclipse Arsenal's all-time transfer record, but the club are understood to view the opportunity as one that may not arise again.

Sticking with the Brazilian theme, progress on Bruno Guimaraes became more complicated when Newcastle United rejected Arsenal's opening bid, with the offer believed to have fallen short of the club's stated valuation of more than £80m.

Arsenal are expected to return with an improved offer, and crucially the mood around the negotiation has shifted since Eddie Howe's resignation, with Newcastle now thought to be more open to listening than at any stage earlier in the summer.

Guimaraes himself is understood to be keen on the move and has not attempted to force the issue; he is due to report to Newcastle's pre-season training camp in La Manga despite the ongoing speculation over his future.

The Ezri Konsa pursuit continues in the background as cover for William Saliba, who will be one of several players absent when Arsenal face Real Betis in Wednesday's friendly.