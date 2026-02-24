Preview: Fiorentina vs Jagiellonia Bialystok - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 24 Feb 2026 16:37 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 16:45

With one foot already in the next round, Fiorentina will welcome Jagiellonia Bialystok to Stadio Franchi on Thursday, as the pair conclude their Conference League playoff.

Last week's 3-0 win in Poland leaves the Viola strong favourites to meet either Strasbourg or another Polish team, Rakow Czestochowa, in the last 16.

Match preview

A stunning second-half performance in Bialystok has put Fiorentina in control of what seemed to be a tricky tie, and their three-goal lead is the largest of any team in this year's knockout-phase playoffs.

The highlight of a dream evening was Rolando Mandragora's superb free kick into the top corner, as the Italian club put themselves in a great position to progress after this week's second leg.

Fiorentina have been Conference League runners-up twice in the past three years, while they are the only side to score more than 100 goals in UEFA's third-tier competition.

However, in contrast to their recent campaigns - which all ended in either the semis or final - the Viola struggled somewhat in this season's league phase, finishing 15th in the table and slipping into the playoffs.

Paolo Vanoli's side have also been enduring a tough time on the domestic front, where they face a scrap for Serie A survival.

Since arriving in November, Vanoli has overseen some improvement, and his team are showing signs they can escape relegation.

Now four games unbeaten across all competitions, they beat Tuscan rivals Pisa 1-0 on Monday evening, when Moise Kean's crucial strike finally lifted them out of the drop zone.

Though that was just a third win from 13 league games in Florence this term, history will be on their side when Jagiellonia come to town: to date, Fiorentina have progressed from all six Conference League knockout ties in which they won the first leg.

© Imago / Newspix

Furthermore, Polish clubs have historically won just twice in 32 European away games against Serie A sides, losing 25 times; albeit Fiorentina did suffer both Italian defeats, to Lech Poznan in 2015 and 2023.

So, precedent suggests Jagiellonia have barely any chance of turning this tie around or replicating last year's run to the Conference League quarter-finals.

Before their second-half collapse last week, the Bialystok club had proven tough to beat: including qualifiers, a home loss to Rayo Vallecano was their sole defeat in a dozen European fixtures.

Before heading to Stadio Franchi, they are unbeaten in six continental away games, having drawn each of the last three.

Now, though, the Ekstraklasa leaders - who finally claimed their first league title in 2024 - must win by at least three goals to avoid an exit in the first knockout round.

Currently leading the way in Poland's top flight, Sunday's 1-1 draw with Radomiak Radom left Jaga two points clear of a crowded chasing pack - and with one game in hand - but they have won none of their last three matches.

Fiorentina Conference League form:

W L L W L W

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

L L D W W W

Jagiellonia Bialystok Conference League form:

D D W L D L

Jagiellonia Bialystok form (all competitions):

D W W D L D

Team News

© Imago

Vanoli rotated his resources for the first leg, making eight changes to the Fiorentina team that had just beaten Como, and a similar story should be expected this Thursday.

His priority is to secure top-flight survival, so the likes of David De Gea, Dodo, Manor Solomon and Kean could be sidelined again.

Albert Gudmundsson returned to the bench on Monday evening, leaving long-term absentee Tariq Lamptey as the sole player still ruled out by injury.

After serving a suspension against Pisa, Mandragora is set to start in midfield; he has made the most appearances (44), scored the most goals (nine) and posted the most goal involvements (13) across the Viola's Conference League campaigns.

Meanwhile, Jagiellonia coach Adrian Siemieniec will be glad to welcome influential duo Afimico Pululu and Taras Romanczuk back from bans.

Last term's Conference League top scorer and Jaga's long-serving captain respectively, they should both feature in the visitors' lineup, with Jesus Imaz likely to support Pululu up front.

Elsewhere, injured pair Sergio Lozano and Dusan Stojinovic are expected to miss out.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

Lezzerini; Fortini, Comuzzo, Ranieri, Gosens; Mandragora, Ndour; Harrison, Fabbian, Fazzini; Piccoli

Jagiellonia Bialystok possible starting lineup:

Abramowicz; Wojtuszek, Vital, Pelmard, Wdowik; Romanczuk, Mazurek; Pozo, Imaz, Jozwiak; Pululu

We say: Fiorentina 1-1 Jagiellonia Bialystok (Fiorentina win 4-1 on aggregate)

Both teams may have their minds elsewhere, with Fiorentina fighting for Serie A salvation and Jagiellonia vying for the Polish title.

Given their distinct lack of goals in this season's Conference League campaign, it is tough to imagine Jaga producing a big fightback - even if their hosts are still fragile.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.