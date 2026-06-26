Netherlands vs. Morocco: Two set piece weaknesses Morocco can exploit — and three counter threats the Oranje must respect

By Alexis Pereira | 26 Jun 2026 03:16

Morocco's preparation for Monday's World Cup last-32 fixture against the Netherlands will have included careful study of Thursday's 3-1 Group F win over Tunisia, but the evidence gathered may have been more nuanced than the scoreline suggests.

Ronald Koeman's side largely named their first-choice starting lineup — the only enforced change being Nathan Ake coming in for Micky van de Ven — and led 1-0 within three minutes through Ellyes Skhiri's own goal. That early advantage created a context in which the Netherlands were never required to push fully, making it difficult to read their defensive shape under genuine pressure. What the match did reveal, however, were specific patterns in set pieces and in transition that Mohamed Ouahbi and his staff will be studying closely.

Netherlands vs. Morocco: the set piece threat and how the Atlas Lions can respond

Two of Netherlands' three goals against Tunisia came from dead ball situations: a free kick and a corner. For Morocco, that represents both a warning and an opportunity.

The warning is clear: the Netherlands are dangerous at set pieces. Van Dijk's physical authority at the back post, Van Hecke's ability to arrive from midfield areas and Dumfries' delivery from the right flank combine to make their delivery game one of the most potent in the tournament.

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The opportunity is equally specific. Tunisia's consolation goal exposed a pair of correctable lapses. Tijjani Reijnders — the AC Milan midfielder — failed to track his runner from the corner, and Van Hecke himself missed his first-post interception on the same move. Neither error would be expected to recur in a high-stakes fixture, but they confirm that Morocco's deliveries into those zones, particularly with Hakimi and Mazraoui capable of cross-field service, deserve to be tested.

Netherlands vs. Morocco: the counter-attack spaces that Fae's side can target

Even with Tunisia managing the game at 0-2, Hannibal Mejbri was able to drive through the centre of the Netherlands midfield with relative freedom in the build-up to the Tunisian goal. The Oranje's defensive shape in transition was not always tight, and on the same action, their pressing in the central corridor left room for an opponent with the pace and directness that Mejbri was providing.

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Morocco have considerably more firepower in that area. Bayern Munich-linked Ismael Saibari, who has scored in all three group games, represents a far more clinical central option than anything Tunisia offered. Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi and Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui provide genuine pace from deep positions and the capacity to combine in wide areas. VfB Stuttgart's Bilal El Khannouss and Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz bring technical quality in the half-spaces that Mejbri was accessing. The Atlas Lions have the personnel to punish the same gaps far more severely.

The caveat — and it is a significant one — is that Morocco will set up at a considerably higher defensive block than Tunisia, pressing with more intensity and conceding less space in behind. How the Netherlands handle a side that presses high and pushes its full-backs forward aggressively is the question Thursday's match could not fully answer.

The fixture takes place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with kick-off at 2am BST in the early hours of Tuesday morning.