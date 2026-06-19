Team News: Brazil vs. Haiti injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Brazil and Haiti will continue their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash on Friday.
Group C is currently topped by Scotland with three points, while Morocco are second on one point, with Brazil in third (one point) and Haiti bottom (zero points).
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.
BRAZIL VS. HAITI
BRAZIL
Out: None
Doubtful: Neymar (fitness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius; Cunha
HAITI
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Placide; Arcus, Delcroix, Ade, Experience; Bellegarde, Jean; Deedson, Casimir, Providence; Isidor