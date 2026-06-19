Team News: Brazil vs. Haiti injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 19 Jun 2026 02:00

Brazil and Haiti will continue their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash on Friday.

Group C is currently topped by Scotland with three points, while Morocco are second on one point, with Brazil in third (one point) and Haiti bottom (zero points).

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

BRAZIL

Out: None

Doubtful: Neymar (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius; Cunha

HAITI

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Placide; Arcus, Delcroix, Ade, Experience; Bellegarde, Jean; Deedson, Casimir, Providence; Isidor