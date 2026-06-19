World Cup Gameweek 2
Brazil
Jun 20, 2026 1.30am
Philadelphia Stadium
Haiti

Team News: Brazil vs. Haiti injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Brazil vs. Haiti injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago

Brazil and Haiti will continue their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash on Friday.

Group C is currently topped by Scotland with three points, while Morocco are second on one point, with Brazil in third (one point) and Haiti bottom (zero points).

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

BRAZIL VS. HAITI

BRAZIL

Out: None

Doubtful: Neymar (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius; Cunha

HAITI

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Placide; Arcus, Delcroix, Ade, Experience; Bellegarde, Jean; Deedson, Casimir, Providence; Isidor

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Brazil related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe