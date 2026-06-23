Curacao lineup vs. Ivory Coast: Predicted XI for final World Cup 2026 Group E clash

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jun 2026 21:05 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 22:59

Curacao head coach Dick Advocaat will hope to have Jurgen Locadia available for Thursday’s 2026 World Cup Group E clash against Ivory Coast.

The Miami FC striker came off in the closing stages of Curacao’s 0-0 draw with Ecuador last weekend after sustaining a knock, but he should be fit to retain his starting spot up front.

Gervane Kastaneer is waiting in the wings if needed to lead the line in what is expected to be a 5-4-1 formation once again, with Tahith Chong and Juninho Bacuna given license to roam forward.

Bacuna’s older brother and captain, Leandro Bacuna, is set to earn a joint record-extending 75th international cap along with goalkeeper Eloy Room, who created World Cup history with his remarkable 15-save showing against Ecuador.

PSV Eindhoven centre-back Armando Obispo is expected to continue in the middle of a back three in between Jurrien Gaari and Sherel Floranus, while Joshua Brenet and Deveron Fonville operate as wing-backs.

Godfried Roemeratoe and Kevin Felida will both be hoping to force their way into the first XI, but neither of the midfield pair are expected to displace Livano Comenencia alongside Bacuna in the middle of the pitch.

Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna; Locadia

> Click here to see how Ivory Coast could line up against Curacao