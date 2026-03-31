Wales vs. Northern Ireland: Michael O'Neill 'concerns raised' by Championship club ahead of Easter Friday matches

By Darren Plant | 31 Mar 2026 17:08

Oxford United have allegedly raised their concerns over a possible conflict of interest involving Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill.

Northern Ireland square off against Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday night, arguably a fixture that neither team want after missing out on qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

A wide array of EFL clubs will share the same opinion when they play important fixtures on Good Friday, most teams taking to the pitch less than 72 hours on from Northern Ireland's game.

Not only his O'Neill taking charge of that fixture, he will also be looking ahead to the Championship game versus Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Friday.

Blackburn are bidding to move away from the Championship relegation zone, but concern has seemingly been raised by at least one team who are also battling for survival.

© Imago

Oxford United raise O'Neill concerns

According to BBC Sport, Oxford are 'uncomfortable' over how O'Neill may use four of their players against Wales.

Brodie Spencer, Ciaron Brown, Jamie McDonnell and Jamie Donley may all feature in that match.

Two of them - Spencer and Brown - started Oxford's 2-0 defeat at Southampton before the international break, while McDonnell and Donley were both introduced as substitutes.

Oxford appear to be of the opinion that some of those players could play 90 minutes in what is effectively a meaningless friendly.

The EFL has confirmed to the outlet that "one or more clubs" have made contact with them. However, they are not in a position to deal with the issue.

© Imago / Kirchner-Media

Which other rivals of Blackburn have players in Northern Ireland squad?

Portsmouth defender Terry Devlin and West Bromwich Albion playmaker Isaac Price - the team's key player - could also represent Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Both players are regulars for their respective clubs and will expect to start on Good Friday.

O'Neill also has the option of handing an international debut to a Blackburn player in Tom Atcheson, who played a starring role in the goalless draw against Middlesbrough before the international break.