Liverpool transfer news: How Dominik Szoboszlai contract could impact Andoni Iraola plans ahead of Premier League season

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Jul 2026 01:34

Dominik Szoboszlai has agreed to sign a five-year extension to stay at Liverpool until 2031, the latest report has revealed.

Pre-season has started for new Reds boss Andoni Iraola, who is assessing his squad ahead of the next Premier League season.

While a number of new additions are needed in order to compete for the title in 2026-27, the head coach has inherited a talented squad.

Iraola will likely enjoy working with midfielder Szoboszlai, who defied the struggles of the team in 2025-26 to personally excel, though there were concerns that the coming campaign would be his last in a Reds shirt considering his contract expired in 2027.

However, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the 25-year-old has agreed to extend his deal with Liverpool until 2031, squashing rumours that he could leave for free.

© Iconsport / PA Images

How will Andoni Iraola line up at Liverpool with Dominik Szoboszlai?

While renewing the Hungarian was important given he was the club's best player last season, his exact place in the team is not yet clear.

For much of his career at Anfield, Szoboszlai has either been used as a number 10 or as a central midfielder, but those positions may not be open to him next term.

Iraola is expected to use a double pivot, and Ryan Gravenberch is likely to be a key figure given he signed a six-year deal in March.

Liverpool are also reportedly keen on strengthening their midfield this summer, and while Szoboszlai could play in an advanced role, Florian Wirtz is almost certain to start as a number 10.

Szoboszlai is versatile enough to play as either a right-back or in a narrow position on the right side of attack, but it remains to be seen how happy he would be if he was stationed in those areas for the majority of 2026-27.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool transfer rumours: Szoboszlai deal provides Alexis Mac Allister hint?

Liverpool won the Premier League title in 2024-25 with a midfield trio of Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, and the latter is the only one to not have signed a new deal to remain at Anfield.

Mac Allister's contract expires at the end of the 2027-28 season, and he is also the oldest of the three at 27.

The Argentinian's performances in 2025-26 were alarming, and while there is an argument that he was playing within himself ahead of the World Cup, the relative silence on his contract situation perhaps hints at Liverpool's reluctance to extend his stay on Merseyside.

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