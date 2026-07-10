Preview: GAIS vs Elfsborg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 10 Jul 2026 23:38

Elfsborg will be aiming to avoid successive defeats when they travel to Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg for Sunday's Allsvenskan clash with GAIS.

Despite making contrasting starts to the campaign, the two sides are now separated by just two points in the table, setting the stage for an intriguing encounter.

Match preview

GAIS finished third in the Swedish top-flight standings last season, 23 points behind champions Mjallby, but it was enough to secure a place in the Conference League qualifiers.

Fredrik Holmberg's side endured a nightmare start to the 2026 campaign, failing to win any of their opening five league matches while losing three of them.

However, the Mackerels have shown clear signs of improvement in recent weeks, climbing steadily up the table after suffering just one defeat in their last nine outings.

Their impressive home form has been central to that resurgence, with three wins and two draws from six league matches at Gamla Ullevi, scoring 10 goals while conceding only twice.

GAIS head into this contest on the back of a 1-1 draw with Brommapojkarna and are unbeaten in their last four matches, including two friendlies.

© Imago / IMAGO / TT

Elfsborg burst out of the blocks this season, winning three of their opening four league fixtures before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Kalmar.

Since that setback, Di Gule have managed just one victory in their last seven matches, and Bjorn Hamberg will be eager to see his side rediscover greater consistency.

Elfsborg slipped to fourth in the table after suffering their first home defeat and second league loss of the campaign against Hammarby last weekend.

The Boras-based outfit have struggled on their travels this season, recording just one away victory while scoring only seven goals on the road.

Perhaps most frustrating for Hamberg is the number of points his side have dropped through draws, with six already this season, including four in their last five league matches, three of which have finished 1-1.

GAIS Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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GAIS form (all competitions):

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Elfsborg Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Elfsborg form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Bildbyran

The home side will once again be without right winger Gustav Lundgren, who remains sidelined with an Achilles tendon rupture.

GAIS have conceded just 12 goals in 12 league matches, giving them the best defensive record in the division so far.

Henry Sletsjoe was on the scoresheet in the previous match and is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup.

Elfsborg will be without goalkeeper Theo Sander, who continues to recover from a knee injury.

Leo Ostman should lead the attack once again after scoring four goals in just five league starts, while also covering an impressive 9.2km in his most recent outing.

Ari Sigurpalsson found the net in Elfsborg's 2-1 defeat to Hammarby last time out, but Arber Zeneli is still expected to keep his place on the flank.

GAIS possible starting lineup:

Krasniqi; De Brienne, Agren, Cardaklija, Frej; Thorkelsson, Sletsjoe, Fagerjord; Niklasson, Salter, Andersson

Elfsborg possible starting lineup:

Pettersson; Wikstrom, Holmen, Isherwood, Hult; Magnusson, Olsson; Kamara, Beck, Zeneli; Ostman

We say: GAIS 1-1 Elfsborg

GAIS have enjoyed an upturn in form and will be targeting a third consecutive home victory, while Elfsborg will be desperate to bounce back and turn their recent run of draws into wins.

There is little to separate the two sides at present, with neither team scoring freely in recent weeks. A closely contested affair appears the most likely outcome, and we are backing the points to be shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.