Transfer news and rumours: Coventry eyeing Openda swoop, Everton-linked striker wants Premier League move

By Ben Sully | 03 Jul 2026 23:58 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 00:02

Newly-promoted Coventry City have reportedly emerged as a contender for Juventus forward Lois Openda.

Juventus signed Openda on an initial loan deal from RB Leipzig last summer, with the obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Openda experienced a difficult campaign with Luciano Spalletti's side, mustering just one goal in 24 Serie A appearances.

In fact, he featured in just one of Juventus' final 11 league games of the season, with his lack of game time and poor form costing him a place in Belgium's World Cup squad.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are willing to send Openda out on loan, recognising that it will be difficult to find a permanent home this summer.

There is a possibility that the Serie A giants could look to include an obligation to buy into any loan deal.

Coventry are believed to be among the clubs showing interest in the 26-year-old as they look for attacking reinforcements ahead of their first Premier League campaign since 2000-01.

A move to the Sky Blues would see Openda compete with Haji Wright and Ellis Simms for a starting spot in Frank Lampard's side.

Coventry are facing competition from three French sides in the race for Openda's signature, Lyon, Rennes and the player's former side Lens.

Etta Eyong wants Premier League switch

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Elsewhere, Everton target Karl Etta Eyong has reportedly made a Premier League move his top priority.

Etta Eyong scored six goals and provided two assists in 31 appearances in his first season with Levante.

The Cameroon international has done enough to attract transfer interest from Premier League side Everton.

Newly-promoted Ipswich Town has also been linked with a potential move for the striker during the current window.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Etta Eyong is prioritising a move to the Premier League over other possible destinations.

The striker's release has been reduced €20m (£17.1m) after Levante agreed to amend his contract, which runs until the summer of 2029.

Kayode pens new Brentford contract

Michael Kayode X Brentford.



Some things are just meant to be ? pic.twitter.com/brHQ1KcqaE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 3, 2026

Meanwhile, Brentford defender Michael Kayode has signed a new contract with the Premier League club.

Kayode impressed in his 37 top-flight appearances last term, earning a nomination for the Premier League's Young Player of the Season award.

Brentford have rewarded Kayode for his consistent performances with a new long-term contract.

The deal runs until the summer of 2032, with Brentford holding an option to extend by a further year.

Commenting on the new deal, Brentford head coach Keith Andrews said: "Michael had an amazing season last year. He epitomised everything good that we do. His development and evolution has been really, really impressive.

"Michael’s someone that we love working with every single day, who comes in with such an enthusiastic demeanour, and is a joy to be around and to coach.

"We’re absolutely delighted that he wants to stay because we love having him here, and this new contract is absolutely deserved."

Brentford's move to tie Kayode down to a new deal is just as good as a new signing, considering his importance to the club as their undisputed first-choice right-back.