Preview: Larne vs Red Star Belgrade - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Jul 2026 16:10

Larne will continue their unlikely quest for the Champions League on Tuesday, when they take on visitors Red Star Belgrade in the first leg of the second qualifying round at Inver Park.

After getting the better of Tre Fiori in the first qualifying round, advancing as 3-1 winners on aggregate, Larne will hope to take an advantage into the second leg against one-time Champions League winners Red Star.

Match preview

The Northern Irish hosts won both of their clashes with Tre Fiori in the first qualifying round, winning 1-0 on the road on July 7 and 2-1 at home on July 14.

Those victories represent their only wins across 90 minutes in their last six European fixtures, while they are their first two triumphs in the Champions League ever (two wins, one draw, three losses).

Larne are now unbeaten in their past six competitive outings - five wins and one draw - and they managed to keep five clean sheets in that time.

The Invermen will hope that they can win their fourth consecutive match at home when they take on the visitors, though they only netted two goals in their two most recent victories at Inver Park.

It will concern boss Gary Haveron that his side have only been triumphant in three of their last 13 fixtures at home in European competitions, losing seven times while failing to score on six occasions.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Red Star Belgrade's match on Tuesday will be their first UEFA game of the 2026-27 season, but they have played one match in the Serbian top flight, beating Macva Sabac 5-0 on July 17.

The visitors are far more experienced on the continental stage than their opponents considering they have played 173 times in the Champions League, though they had to settle for a place in the Europa League in 2025-26 after losing in the fourth and final qualifying round.

Red Star ended their Europa League campaign last term with five wins from their final seven matches in the competition, with the club winning 1-0 in all five victories.

However, it may be concerning to head coach Dejan Stankovic that his side only scored eight goals in their 10 outings in that tournament, and they failed to net more than once in every league phase game that season, as well as in their two knockout matches.

The Red-Whites come into Tuesday's clash looking for a third successive 1-0 win away from home in Europe, and it would also extend their overall unbeaten streak on their travels to 17 games, with a win set to be their 14th in that stretch.

Larne Champions League form:

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Larne form (all competitions):

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Red Star Belgrade form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SOPA Images, SOPA Images Limited / Alamy

Larne could name a similar lineup to the one that started the home leg of their tie with Tre Fiori, so expect to see striker Montel Gibson stationed in attack next to Matthew Lusty and Conor McKendry.

Goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson may be protected by a centre-back pairing of Sam McClelland and Matthew Ridley, with the former a candidate to replace Daniel Bent.

However, Bent could be used in his more natural midfield role, and he may appear next to Christopher Gallagher and Ronan Doherty.

Red Star midfielder Rade Krunic was taken off due to injury against Macva Sabac, but he could still feature given he has not yet been ruled out of Tuesday's clash.

In the forward line, striker Bruno Duarte scored twice last time out, and he may be able to add to his tally if wide attackers Mirko Ivanic and Loizos Loizou are at their best.

Larne possible starting lineup:

Ferguson; Cosgrove, McClelland, Ridley, Donnelly; Gallagher, Doherty, Bent; McKendry, Gibson, Lusty

Red Star Belgrade possible starting lineup:

Gutesa; Seol, Veljkovic, Erakovic, Tiknizyan; Elsnik, Krunic, Fani; Loizou, Duarte, Ivanic

We say: Larne 0-2 Red Star Belgrade

While Larne will take confidence from their triumph in the first qualifying round, their next challengers are of a significantly higher calibre.

Given the defensive resilience that Red Star demonstrated in Europe last season, it would not be surprising if they continued to be strong at the back and claimed a positive result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.