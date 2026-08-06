Preview: Bromley vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

Reading will begin their 2026-27 campaign when they travel to Bromley in the first round of the EFL Cup on Saturday.

The hosts are now a League One side, having secured promotion from League Two last season, while the visitors also remain in the third tier.

Match preview

Bromley were promoted as League Two champions last season and are getting ready for their first-ever League One campaign.

However, before their opener against Barnsley next weekend, Andy Woodman's side are set to take on Reading in EFL Cup action.

Last season, Bromley beat Ipswich Town on penalties in the first round before losing a shootout to Wycombe Wanderers in the second.

Woodman has strengthened his squad with the permanent additions of Kamil Conteh, Shamal George, Chanse Headman, Jacob Mendy, Deon Woodman, Victor Adeboyejo and JJ McKiernan and the loan signings of Ethon Archer, Richard Taylor and Kamarl Grant.

Bromley have had a mixed pre-season, picking up an impressive 3-0 win over Crystal Palace while also suffering a 7-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers and a 4-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion.

© Imago

Reading, meanwhile, missed out on a spot in the League One playoffs last season after a poor end to the season saw them win just one of their last eight games.

Despite some unrest from supporters, the club has kept faith in manager Leam Richardson and backed him in the transfer market with the signings of Kyreece Lisbie, Udoka Godwin-Malife and Jacob Brown.

Josh Stokes has also been signed on loan from Bristol City, while Jeriel Dorsett, Andy Rinomhota and Kelvin Abrefa have agreed new deals.

In the EFL Cup last season, Reading reached the third round where they were eliminated by Wrexham, having picked up wins over Portsmouth and Wimbledon.

Bromley pre-season form:

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Reading pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

New signing Adeboyejo is set to lead the line for Bromley, having scored three goals in pre-season.

McKiernan is expected to start in midfield alongside Ashley Charles and Will Hondermarck.

Reading are hopeful Jack Marriott will be able to start up front, having missed several pre-season games through injury.

Club captain Lewis Wing remains a pivotal player in central midfield and appears to have established a partnership with Andy Rinomhota in pre-season.

Bromley possible starting lineup:

George; Woodman, Sowunmi, Mendy; Thompson, Charles, McKiernan, Hondermarck Archer; Pinnock, Adeboyejo

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Ward, Dorsett; Wing, Rinomhota; Lisbie, Stokes, Kyerewaa; Marriott

We say: Bromley 1-2 Reading

This game is a difficult one to call, but Reading have been in better form in pre-season and we are backing them to pick up the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.