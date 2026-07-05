USA vs. Belgium: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matthew Cooper | 05 Jul 2026 12:01

The USA and Belgium will meet in the World Cup 2026 round of 16 on Tuesday in Seattle, Washington.

The two nations are competing for a spot in the quarter-finals, where they will meet either Portugal or Spain.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does USA vs. Belgium kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 1am UK time on Tuesday.

Where is USA vs. Belgium being played?

The World Cup fixture between the USA and Belgium will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, USA.

The stadium is the home venue for NFL outfit Seattle Seahawks and MLS side Seattle Sounders.

How to watch USA vs. Belgium in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match after they struck a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for USA and Belgium?

The USA have impressed at the tournament so far, beating Paraguay, Australia and Bosnia-Herzegovina and suffering a sole defeat to Turkey.

Mauricio Pochettino's side topped their group and beat Bosnia 2-0 in the round of 32, thanks to goals from Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman.

However, Balogun will be suspended for the clash with Belgium after he was sent off against Bosnia and the Monaco star will be a big loss as he is the USA's top scorer at the tournament.

Belgium, meanwhile, topped their group on goal difference and needed extra-time to beat Senegal 3-2 in a dramatic round of 32 clash.

Rudi Garcia's side were 2-0 down and on the verge of elimination before Romelu Lukaku got one back in the 86th minute and Youri Tielemans equalised in the 89th.

Tielemans then scored the winning goal from the penalty spot after a seven-minute VAR review ruled that Lamine Camara had fouled the Aston Villa midfielder.

> Our full preview of the USA vs. Belgium can be found here