Arsenal transfer news: Martin Odegaard Galatasaray exit 'truth' revealed as Mikel Arteta faces £130m Premier League problem

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Jul 2026 23:28

Sources close to Martin Odegaard have dismissed the notion the Arsenal star has reached an agreement to join Galatasaray, the newest report has claimed.

While the 2025-26 Premier League season saw the Gunners end their 22-year drought for a league title, the club's hierarchy will be keen to defend their crown.

However, Mikel Arteta's side have had a relatively slow start to the summer transfer window, with moves for the likes of Bradley Barcola and Morgan Rogers appearing to be at a standstill.

Sales may be needed in order to sign either attacker, though it did come as a surprise to some to see captain Odegaard linked with a move to Galatasaray.

The Mirror claim that sources close to Norwegian have rejected the idea that he has reached an agreement with Galatasaray, with the midfielder happy at the Emirates.

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Martin Odegaard exit: Should Arsenal sell captain?

Odegaard's 2025-26 season may have resulted in him lifting the Premier League title, but it was a troubled one for him on a personal level considering he suffered two separate shoulder injuries before dealing with a knee problem that kept him out for lengthy spells.

The 27-year-old has also struggled to meaningfully contribute in the final third in recent seasons given he has scored just four league goals since the start of 2024-25.

If Arteta plans to use Odegaard as a key member of his starting XI next campaign, it could be risky, especially if the Norwegian continues to suffer injuries.

Perhaps Arsenal should look to Liverpool as a cautionary tale, with the Reds rewarding Mohamed Salah with a new contract at the end of 2024-25, only for the winger to experience a sharp decline.

While Odegaard did not necessarily have the same type of impact at Arsenal as the Egyptian did at Liverpool, there is an argument that the Gunners would benefit from being more ruthless than the Reds were with a beloved figure.

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Martin Odegaard future: Could sale be key to Morgan Rogers deal?

Morgan Rogers is thought to be Arsenal's number one target this summer, but some reports have suggested that Aston Villa would demand at least £130m for his signature.

If the Gunners wish to strengthen their attack without hindering their plans to reinforce in other areas, they may have to raise funds.

The impending sale of Leandro Trossard to Besiktas for just over £17m will help boost Arteta's transfer budget, though a larger sale may still be needed.

Even if Odegaard stays at the Emirates, other players like Gabriel Martinelli could bring in a significant fee which would then likely be enough to facilitate a deal for Rogers.