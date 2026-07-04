Mexico vs. England: High drama looms over Mexico City ahead of World Cup showdown

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Jul 2026 03:40 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 03:41

Mexico and England's World Cup 2026 last-16 match was overshadowed by intense scheduling uncertainty due to severe weather forecasts in Mexico City.

FIFA are believed to have considered moving the kickoff time forward by six hours to avoid heavy electrical storms.

The news of said decision was met with opprobrium by Mexico boss Javier Aguirre, who fiercely criticised the governing body for failing to consult team staff regarding the logistical adjustment.

The veteran coach expressed deep frustration over how the sudden disruption completely alters their meticulous matchday preparation.

Mexico vs. England: FIFA forced into dramatic World Cup kickoff U-turn

© Iconsport / Martin Zabala / Xinhua

As reported by BBC Sport, world football's governing body initially intended to bring the high-profile fixture forward by six hours to a midday local kickoff.

This sudden proposal triggered immediate fury from both the Football Association and the Mexican Football Federation less than 48 hours before the scheduled start.

Both governing bodies were locked in intense behind-the-scenes discussions with officials to voice their severe anger over the lack of prior consultation.

The proposed shift threatened massive logistical complications, including the potential disruption of a subsequent clash between Brazil and Norway.

Following five and a half hours of intense pushback, tournament chiefs executed a complete U-turn to retain the original evening slot.

Mexico vs. England: Logistical relief for fans ahead of historic clash

© Iconsport / PA Images

Maintaining the original schedule provides immense relief for thousands of travelling English supporters who risked missing the game entirely due to pre-booked flight times.

However, the late afternoon timing means players must now contend with an unstable atmosphere that remains highly susceptible to severe hail and frequent lightning.

Medical experts note that while a midday slot would have paired punishing heat with the thin air, the evening slot minimises the effect of altitude.

Furthermore, potential match stoppages due to adverse weather could actually provide the Three Lions with valuable opportunities to recover from aerobic exhaustion.