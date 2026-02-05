Preview: Heidenheim vs Hamburger SV - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 05 Feb 2026 23:26

Hamburger SV will be looking to bag their first away win in the Bundesliga in almost eight years when they travel to the Voith-Arena for a clash with bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim.

Saturday’s game could have major implications on the relegation battle, with the hosts desperately looking for a lifeline and the visitors trying to drag themselves away from trouble.

Match preview

The end appears to be near for Heidenheim, who took another big step towards relegation following a brave 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

Frank Schmidt’s side took a 2-1 lead after the interval and led away at Signal Iduna Park for 20 solid minutes before succumbing to Dortmund’s eventual comeback.

Despite giving it a good go, Heidenheim eventually fell to their 13th defeat in 20 games - a run which leaves them rock-bottom of the standings with just 13 points to their name.

FCH head into the weekend six points adrift of safety, with time running out to secure their Bundesliga status for another season.

Despite the doom and gloom, there are some positives for Heidenheim - this includes their home form, which has seen them earn four points from their last four outings at the Voith-Arena.

Hamburger SV remain the only team in the Bundesliga yet to register an away victory, though fans will be hopeful of success after watching their team hold Bayern Munich to a shock 2-2 draw last weekend.

After failing to score in successive games, HSV shocked the Volksparkstadion by rattling the net on two occasions against the indomitable league leaders.

Stopping Bayern in their tracks was a tall task, though not as tall as picking up an away victory - an ambition which has become seemingly unattainable for Merlin Polzin and his men.

Die Rothosen are winless on the road in the Bundesliga this season, picking up just three points and scoring a measly four goals along the way.

While a trip to Heidenheim would seem like the perfect opportunity to end that barren run, Hamburg are missing a number of key players - including one for making some unwanted headlines.

Jean-Luc Dompe, who is a key presence in HSV’s midfield, has been stood down after being caught drink driving by the German authorities. If that was not enough drama, the player was then caught a second time after riding away from the police station on an e-scooter.

Heidenheim Bundesliga form:

L D L D L L

Heidenheim form (all competitions):

L D L D L L

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

L D L D D D

Hamburger SV form (all competitions):

L D L D D D

Team News

Heidenheim remain without defender Leart Paqarada, who is still recovering from a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Midfielder Jan Schoppner will have to be on his best behaviour considering he is on four yellow cards - one booking away from a suspension.

After a brave effort in Dortmund, Heidenheim are unlikely to make many changes, though one alteration which could occur is the inclusion of youngster Arijon Ibrahimovic over Mathias Honsak.

Headline news from the Hamburg camp is the omission of the aforementioned Dompe, who has been allowed to train with the squad but will remain out of competitive action this weekend.

Another massive blow for the visitors is the suspension of captain Nicolas Capaldo, who picked up his fifth booking of the season against Bayern last weekend.

Warmed Omari, who put pen to paper on a permanent deal with the club last Tuesday night, is expected to take Capaldo’s spot in the starting team.

Elsewhere, Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit and Yussuf Poulsen are both injured and will have to watch the game from the sidelines.

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Busch, Mainka, Siersleben; Stergiou, Niehues, Behrens; Dorsch; Dinkci, Ibrahimovic; Pieringer

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Heuer Fernandes; Omari, L. Vuskovic, Elfadli; Jatta, Lokonga, Remberg, Muheim; Fabio Vieira; Philippe, Konigsdorffer

We say: Heidenheim 1-2 Hamburger SV

Crazy, bold, preposterous - say what you want about our prediction, but we are backing Hamburg to end their eight-year wait for an away Bundesliga victory.

HSV have beaten Heidenheim in four of their previous five meetings, including a 1-0 win at the Voith-Arena last October.

