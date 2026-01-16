Preview: Wolfsburg vs Heidenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 16 Jan 2026 07:08 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 07:41

Wolfsburg will take on Heidenheim at the Volkswagen Arena in a Bundesliga matchday 18 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are 11th in the standings, while the visitors are rooted to the bottom of the table with a paltry 12 points after 17 league fixtures.

Match preview

Wolfsburg suffered a heavy 8-1 loss to Bayern Munich in a matchday 16 fixture, but they responded with a 2-1 win over struggling St. Pauli in their last encounter.

The game looked destined to end in a draw, but Dzenan Pejcinovic scored with two minutes left on the clock to earn them the win.

That victory was their third in five Bundesliga fixtures, but they are still confined to the bottom half of the table.

The nine points accrued from those three victories account for half of the points Daniel Bauer’s team have gained in the current campaign.

With only two wins in front of their fans (D7, L11) in the last 20 fixtures at the Volkswagen Arena, the hosts have to improve their home form if they are to break into the top half of the table.

That said, Wolfsburg have won two of their last three head-to-head meetings against the visiting side, and that could provide some confidence ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

© Imago

Indeed, Heidenheim have been struggling, and it is not surprising that they are rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga table.

Last time out, Frank Schmidt’s men suffered a 2-1 loss to Mainz 05, extending their winless run to four games (D1, L3).

The visitors have also found positive results on the road hard to come by, having lost seven of their last eight league fixtures away from their stomping ground.

Nevertheless, they claimed a 1-0 win in their last meeting against Saturday’s opponents in March 2025, and they will be hoping for a repeat of that result.

Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

D

W

W

L

L

W

Heidenheim Bundesliga form:

W

W

L

L

D

L

Team News

© Imago

Wolfsburg are struggling with a few injuries within their ranks, and that will impact the team starting this weekend.

Bence Dardai is currently sidelined with a knee injury, which rules him out of the reckoning for this fixture.

Danish defender Joakim Maehle will also miss this fixture, as he is currently stricken with a shoulder injury.

Rogerio (muscle) and Jonas Wind (thigh) are also ruled out, while Marius Muller and Jenne Seelt are doubtful for this match.

For the visiting side, Frank Feller, who is currently recuperating from a knee injury, will not be in Schmidt’s plans for this weekend.

Leart Paqarada is also out of the reckoning as a result of a knee issue.

Budu Zivzivadze will also miss this fixture due to a knee problem and will only be involved from the sidelines, while Hennes Behrens remains a major doubt.

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Koumbedi, Jens, Kulierakis, Zehnter; Gerhardt, Arnold; Eriksen, Majer, Wimmer; Pejcinovic

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Ginger, Manila, Traore; Fohrenbach, Dorsch, Niehues, Busch; Ibrahimovic, Honsak; Pieringer

We say: Wolfsburg 2-0 Heidenheim

Although Wolfsburg have struggled at home, Heidenheim’s away record has been terrible with seven defeats in their last eight outings away from their ground.

They also have the worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 38 goals, and the home side will be looking to capitalise on that; we are backing them to claim a 2-0 win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.