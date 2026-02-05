Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Manchester City: Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez, Alexander Isak latest

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Feb 2026 22:59

With Liverpool hoping to boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League, a win against Manchester City in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday would be a significant boost.

Arne Slot's side emerged as 4-1 winners when they faced Newcastle United last Saturday, whereas City were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur a day later.

However, the Reds come into the clash in sixth place with 39 points, while City are second in the table with 47 points, and they will have ambitions of competing for the title.

Liverpool are set to be without a number of players for the weekend's contest, with the club particularly light in defence.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Man City on Sunday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Giovanni Leoni was signed in the summer of 2025 to bolster Slot's defensive ranks, but he unfortunately suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut.

Liverpool are hoping that the 19-year-old centre-back will be ready for the start of the 2026-27 season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Not known for fitness issues in the past, Frimpong has had his first season on Merseyside hampered by injuries.

The speedster had become one of Liverpool's most effective players in recent weeks, but he had to be replaced early on against Qarabag on Wednesday, and Slot has confirmed that the Dutchman is facing an extended period on the sidelines.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee/hip

Possible return date: January 31 (vs. Man City)

Gomez was forced off during Liverpool's 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth after a collision with Alisson Becker, and subsequently missed the game against Qarabag.

The defender did not feature against Newcastle, but he may be available as an option from the bench against Manchester City.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower leg

Possible return date: March 21 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Alexander Isak has been sidelined since a tackle by Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven resulted in the striker suffering a complex lower leg injury in December.

The £125m man underwent successful surgery on the issue - which included a fibula fracture - and is set for a few months out for recovery and rehabilitation.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Right-back Conor Bradley is out for the remainder of the season after picking up serious knee injury against Arsenal on January 8.

Like Isak, the 22-year-old also underwent successful surgery, though he could still be out of action until partway through the 2026-27 campaign.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.