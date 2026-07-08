Eight goals, three assists and a record transfer fee: who is Ipswich Town's 21-year-old Brazilian sensation?

By Alexis Pereira | 08 Jul 2026 20:32

The summer transfer window has added another Brazilian name to the Premier League. Departing Toulouse, Emersonn has been sold to Ipswich Town for £27m, according to French transfer specialist outlet Foot Mercato — a deal that represents Toulouse's record sale.

At the French club, the attacker found an environment that allowed his game to develop, having previously had a short spell at Goztepe in Turkey. At 21, he has been maturing rapidly, particularly within a system that values players with a strong reading of the game without the ball.

A regular starter for most of Toulouse's Ligue 1 campaign last season, the former Athletico Paranaense forward made 32 appearances, contributing eight goals and three assists. He scored against several prominent French sides, including Monaco, Olympique de Marseille and twice against Lyon.

Ipswich Town is excited to announce the signing of Brazilian striker Emersonn. ✍️



The 21-year-old joins from French Ligue 1 side Toulouse for an undisclosed fee and has signed a five-year contract at Portman Road, running to the summer of 2031. — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) July 8, 2026

Ipswich beat rude competition

The Brazilian was central to accelerating Toulouse's attacking play under manager Carles Martinez, delivering creativity in the final third and showing a repertoire that included direct running and quality ball-carrying, all while building physical strength as he adapted to French football.

His Ligue 1 development had already attracted attention from bigger leagues for the 2026-27 season — and that interest duly arrived. Before agreeing terms with Ipswich, who return to the top flight after a season in the Championship, he had been courted by Monaco, Real Sociedad and Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the previous campaign.

At that stage, negotiations had begun with Monaco, with Toulouse reportedly seeking around £21m for the player. Leverkusen had also made contact, though Monaco were considered the frontrunners at the time.

From Atílio Vivácqua to Portman Road. ? pic.twitter.com/B44S1yZOCa — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) July 8, 2026

Academy product at Athletico and a spell in Turkish football

Emersonn came through the academy at Athletico Paranaense, joining the club in 2016 at the age of 14 and progressing through the youth ranks before being promoted to the first team in April 2024.

He made 13 appearances at senior level before being sold to Goztepe in early 2025 for a fee of £1.5m. The spell in Turkish football was brief.

In his first season, he featured in 17 games and scored just once. The following campaign gave him even less opportunity, with only three appearances and one goal. With limited chances to prove himself, he left the club after eight months and moved to Toulouse in a deal valued at approximately £2.7m.