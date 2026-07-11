Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns are in mourning as World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies at 25

By Alexis Pereira | 11 Jul 2026 15:26 , Last updated: 11 Jul 2026 15:28

Heartbreaking news has emerged for South African football and for everyone who followed the 2026 World Cup. Jayden Adams, the Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder, has died at the age of 25, just days after his participation in the tournament, according to reports published on Saturday by the South African press.

The news first broke through Soccer Laduma on Saturday morning. Neither Mamelodi Sundowns nor the South African Football Association have issued official statements regarding the tragedy.

'He was really positive about returning after the World Cup'

Brendine Johnson, Adams' mentor, spoke on behalf of the family to Soccer Laduma to confirm the news and deliver a statement that reflected the grief of those closest to him.

'At this moment, things are still raw. The family wouldn't want to be contacted right now; they wouldn't be able to answer anyone. This passing has ripped everybody apart.' — Johnson.

'I had a close conversation with him on Thursday. The guy was really positive on returning back, and being able to return after the World Cup and go, you know, being a CAF champion, knowing what lies ahead, he was prepared. He doesn't waste time away, being at home with his family. So at this moment, I don't even have words to say, but we ask that the family's privacy be respected.' — Johnson.

[BREAKING] Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana World Cup midfielder, Jayden Adams, has died at the age of 25. Tune in to #eNCA, channel #DStv403. pic.twitter.com/Q74c0HflHE — eNCA (@eNCA) July 11, 2026

Initial reports in the South African press have suggested that Adams was dealing with depression, but caution is essential regarding the exact circumstances of his death at this stage.

CAF champion and three World Cup appearances

Adams came through the academy at Stellenbosch FC before signing for Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025. He established himself as a regular starter and played a significant role in the club's CAF Champions League title triumph earlier this year.

An international since November 2023, Adams had earned nine caps and scored one goal for Bafana Bafana. He featured in all three of South Africa's group-stage matches at the 2026 World Cup, starting the opening fixture against Mexico (0-2) and the draw with the Czech Republic (1-1), before remaining on the bench in the round of 32 defeat to Canada (0-1).

The entire South African football community and the wider African game mourn the loss of a player who had just experienced the greatest moment of his professional life.