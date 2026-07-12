Norway 1-2 England player ratings: Bellingham to the rescue again as England scrape through

By Calum Burrowes | 12 Jul 2026 01:00 , Last updated: 12 Jul 2026 01:09

England booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup after coming from behind to edge past Norway 2-1 after extra time in Miami.

Stale Solbakken's side deservedly took the lead when Andreas Schjelderup caught Jordan Pickford off guard with a stunning effort that flew into the roof of the net after appearing to shape up for a cross.

Thomas Tuchel's men responded on the stroke of half-time as Anthony Gordon slipped Jude Bellingham through on goal, with the Real Madrid midfielder keeping his composure to slot home the equaliser.

Both teams then had goals ruled out, Harry Kane seeing his effort chalked off for offside before Torbjorn Heggem thought he had restored Norway's lead, only for Erling Haaland to be penalised for an apparent foul on Elliot Anderson in the build-up.

Thankfully for England the Real Madrid midfielder stepped up for Thomas Tuchel's side again and was quick to react to a poor save and stab his side ahead three minutes into extra time.

England eventually found the decisive moment three minutes into extra time when Orjan Nyland spilled Morgan Rogers's long-range strike into the path of Bellingham, who gratefully converted, while the Three Lions also saw a penalty award overturned following a VAR review.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from England's narrow win over Norway in the 2026 World Cup.

Norway player ratings vs. England

GOALKEEPER

Orjan Nyland - 4/10

The former Aston Villa goalkeeper produced several important saves throughout the contest, but his costly mistake ultimately proved decisive.

What had been a solid display unravelled in extra time as Nyland could not keep hold of Rogers's long-range effort, gifting Bellingham the simplest of finishes.

He did, however, redeem himself to some extent with excellent late saves to deny Bukayo Saka and Djed Spence.

DEFENCE

Julian Ryerson- 7/10

Kristoffer Ajer - 5/10

Torbjorn Heggem- 6/10

David Moller Wolfe - 5/10

Norway's back four did an admirable job of limiting Harry Kane's influence for long spells and defended fairly well.

However, they struggled to contain Bellingham's late runs into dangerous areas, with the England midfielder ultimately making the difference.

Ryerson was the standout performer before injury forced him off shortly after the hour mark.

MIDFIELD

Martin Odegaard- 7/10

Sander Berge - 6/10

Patrick Berg- 6/10

Norway's midfield controlled spells of possession and regularly threatened England on the counter.

Odegaard was instrumental, supplying the assist for Andreas Schjelderup's opener before coming close to doubling the lead himself with an effort that narrowly missed the target.

ATTACK

Alexander Sorloth- 6/10

Erling Haaland- 7/10

Andreas Schjelderup- 8/10

Norway's front three caused England some problems throughout and looked dangerous at times.

Schjelderup was the standout performer after surprising Pickford with an audacious finish to open the scoring, while Haaland battled well but could not make the most of his chances before being withdrawn during extra time.

Sorloth also worked hard and threatened on a handful of occasions without finding the breakthrough.

SUBSTITUTES

Fredrik Aursnes - 7/10

Oscar Bobb -6/10

Antonio Nusa - 5/10

Marcus Pedersen - 6/10

Leo Ostigard - 5/10

Jorgen Strand Larsen - N/A

Five of Norway's six substitutes were introduced with the scores level as Solbakken looked to find a winner.

Aursnes made a particularly bright impact down the right flank, while Bobb injected creativity and came close with a curling effort that drifted wide.

Despite the fresh legs, Norway were unable to find a route back into the contest.

England player ratings vs. Norway

GOALKEEPER

Jordan Pickford - 5/10

Pickford produced several important stops but looked uncertain at times, spilling a number of routine efforts that could have been gathered comfortably.

He was also caught out by Schjelderup's inventive opener, which flew over his head into the roof of the net.

DEFENCE

Ezri Konsa - 7/10

John Stones - 6/10

Marc Guehi- 6/10

Nico O'Reilly - 6/10

Konsa adapted well to an unfamiliar right-back role, making a series of crucial interceptions and tackles before departing late on.

Stones, Guehi and O'Reilly were largely dependable without producing standout displays, recovering well after a difficult opening half.

MIDFIELD

Declan Rice - 3/10

Elliot Anderson - 6/10

Jude Bellingham- 9/10

There was only one standout performer in England's midfield, and it was Bellingham.

His first goal hauled England level before he reacted quickest to Nyland's mistake in extra time to send the Three Lions into the semi-finals.

The brace also took his World Cup tally to six goals, putting himself in the Golden Boot conversation.

Anderson worked tirelessly in midfield and used the ball well, while Rice endured a difficult evening before being replaced at half-time.

ATTACK

Noni Madueke- 4/10

Antony Gordon - 5/10

Harry Kane - 6/10

England's front three struggled to make their usual impact and were ultimately rescued by Bellingham's brilliance.

Gordon showed flashes of quality and provided the assist for England's equaliser, while Kane endured his quietest performance of the tournament despite having one effort ruled out for offside.

Madueke found it difficult to influence proceedings before making way.

SUBSTITUTES

Eberechi Eze- 5/10

Bukayo Saka - 6/10

Reece James - 5/10

Djed Spence- 7/10

Morgan Rogers - 7/10

Dan Burn - N/A

England's substitutes helped swing the momentum during the latter stages and see the Three Lions through some nervy stages.

Spence was particularly lively after coming on, repeatedly driving at Norway's defence and believing he had won a penalty for his side before VAR overturned the decision.

Saka also threatened after his introduction, while Rogers's long-range strike indirectly created the winning goal after Nyland could only spill his effort into Bellingham's path.