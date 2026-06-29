France vs. Sweden: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 29 Jun 2026 16:13 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 16:15

France and Sweden will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

The Blues topped Group I to secure a spot in the round of 32, while Sweden finished third in Group F, picking up four points from three matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does France vs. Sweden kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 10pm UK time on Tuesday.

Where is France vs. Sweden being played?

The World Cup fixture between France and Sweden is being played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.

MetLife Stadium is the home ground of the New York Giants and the New York Jets of the NFL.

How to watch France vs. Sweden in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1 - every match at this summer's competition is on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for France and Sweden?

France were picked by many as the pre-tournament favourites, and the Blues have arguably been the outstanding side at this summer's competition.

The European nation are two-time world champions, lifting the trophy in 1998 and 2018, and they were the runners-up four years ago in Qatar.

France picked up nine points from their three games in Group I to top the section, beating Senegal, Iraq and Norway to breeze into the knockout round.

Sweden, meanwhile, reached the quarter-finals in their last participation at a World Cup in 2018.

The Blue and Yellows were runners-up on home soil back in 1958, while they have also twice been third and once been fourth at a World Cup.

> Our full preview of France vs. Sweden can be viewed here