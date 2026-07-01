Portugal vs. Croatia: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2026 round of 32 game

By Ellis Stevens | 01 Jul 2026 10:06

Portugal and Croatia will continue their World Cup 2026 campaigns when they meet at Toronto Stadium in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Roberto Martinez's side finished second in Group K with five points, from one win and two draws, while Zlatko Dalic's team finished second in Group L with six points, from two wins and one defeat.

Here, Sports Mole provides all you need to know about how to watch Portugal take on Croatia at the World Cup.

What time does Portugal vs. Croatia kick off?

The Round of 32 match will kick off at 12am UK time on Friday.

Where is Portugal vs. Croatia being played?

The game between Portugal and Croatia will be hosted at Toronto Stadium, which can hold up to 43,036 supporters.

How to watch Portugal vs. Croatia in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK can catch the action live on the BBC One TV channel.

Online streaming

Alternatively, the game can be streamed live via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Online service.

Highlights

Goals should be posted by the BBCMOTD X (formerly Twitter) account as they go in, and highlights will be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after full time.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the BBC Football YouTube channel later in the day, while the official FIFA World Cup TikTok account will be posting highlights from every match at this summer's tournament.

What is at stake for Portugal and Croatia?

Portugal were viewed as one of the strongest teams heading into the World Cup, but they failed to set the tournament alight throughout a challenging group stage.

Martinez's side will be hoping to improve their performance level when they take on Croatia, though Dalic's team will surely prove another tough test.

Croatia have demonstrated their ability on the World Cup stage in recent tournaments, finishing as runners-up in 2018 and in third place in 2022, and they will be aiming to avoid an early exit this time around.