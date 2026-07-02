World Cup
Argentina
Jul 3, 2026 11.00pm
Miami Stadium
Cape Verde

Team News: Argentina vs. Cape Verde injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Argentina vs. Cape Verde injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Riquelve Nata/Sports Press Photo

Group J winners Argentina return to World Cup 2026 action on Friday, when they take on Group H runners-up Cape Verde in the last-32 match in Miami.

The Blue Sharks have excelled on the global stage on their debut, securing two clean sheets in the group stage, while the defending world champions remain unblemished after securing three wins from three. 

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

ARGENTINA vs. CAPE VERDE

ARGENTINA

Out: None

Doubtful: None 

Sports Mole's predicted XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro M., Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Almada; Messi, Lautaro M.

CAPE VERDE

Out: None

Doubtful: Telmo Arcanjo (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, Cabral; Lenini; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, Cabral; Livramento

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