Team News: Argentina vs. Cape Verde injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Jul 2026 23:00

Group J winners Argentina return to World Cup 2026 action on Friday, when they take on Group H runners-up Cape Verde in the last-32 match in Miami.

The Blue Sharks have excelled on the global stage on their debut, securing two clean sheets in the group stage, while the defending world champions remain unblemished after securing three wins from three.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

ARGENTINA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro M., Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Almada; Messi, Lautaro M.

CAPE VERDE

Out: None

Doubtful: Telmo Arcanjo (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, Cabral; Lenini; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, Cabral; Livramento