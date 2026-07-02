Team News: Argentina vs. Cape Verde injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Group J winners Argentina return to World Cup 2026 action on Friday, when they take on Group H runners-up Cape Verde in the last-32 match in Miami.
The Blue Sharks have excelled on the global stage on their debut, securing two clean sheets in the group stage, while the defending world champions remain unblemished after securing three wins from three.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.
ARGENTINA vs. CAPE VERDE
ARGENTINA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro M., Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Almada; Messi, Lautaro M.
CAPE VERDE
Out: None
Doubtful: Telmo Arcanjo (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, Cabral; Lenini; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, Cabral; Livramento