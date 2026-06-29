Senegal lineup vs. Belgium: Predicted XI for World Cup Round of 32 with Sarr in red-hot form

By Aishat Akanni | 29 Jun 2026 21:12

Senegal secured third position in Group I after a commanding 5-0 victory over Iraq, claiming their spot in the Round of 32 as one of the tournament’s best third-place finishers despite two opening defeats.

The Lions of Teranga will now face Belgium on Wednesday in Seattle, with Pape Thiaw’s side having demonstrated genuine attacking threat in their demolition of the ten-man Iraqis.

Edouard Mendy continues to be sidelined with a knee injury and is expected to miss out for a second consecutive match after sitting out the clash against Iraq.

Mory Diaw will continue in goal after replacing Mendy and keeping a clean sheet against Iraq.

At the back, Krepin Diatta, Abdoulaye Seck, Moussa Niakhate and Ismail Jakobs will form Senegal’s back four, providing defensive stability.

Kalidou Koulibaly, an unused substitute in the last game, is likely to remain on the bench with Seck having delivered a solid performance against Iraq.

Idrissa Gueye will anchor Senegal’s midfield with his usual tireless work rate and positioning, alongside Lamine Camara and Habib Diarra, with all three players bringing physicality and pressing intensity to disrupt Belgium’s rhythm.

Ismaila Sarr, who has been a standout performer with three goals and an assist so far, will occupy a wide attacking berth, with the Crystal Palace winger’s pace and directness offering a genuine threat in transition against Belgium’s backline.

Sadio Mane will continue on the left flank, his experience and big-game composure crucial to Senegal’s hopes in attack.

Nicolas Jackson could return to the starting line-up ahead of Ibrahim Mbaye to lead Senegal’s attack while Iliman Ndiaye, Pape Gueye and Pathe Ciss are all available options from the bench.

Senegal’s predicted starting lineup:

Diaw; Jakobs, Seck, Niakhate, Diatta; Camara, Gueye, Diarra; Mane, Jackson, Sarr

> Click here to see how Belgium could line up against Senegal