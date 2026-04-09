Man City transfer news: Citizens exploring ‘surprise’ goalkeeper reunion as James Trafford exit talks intensify

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Apr 2026 16:13 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 16:15

Manchester City have reportedly identified goalkeeper Pierce Charles as a potential transfer target, should James Trafford be sold this summer.

The Citizens activated a matching clause in July 2025 to re-sign Trafford from Burnley for a reported £27m, hijacking a proposed move to Newcastle United.

Trafford was all set to become Pep Guardiola’s new first-choice shot-stopper until Man City decided to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain for around £26m at the start of September last year.

Despite donning the No.1 jersey at the Etihad Stadium, Trafford is now playing second fiddle to Donnarumma and has been limited to 14 appearances across all competitions, not starting a Premier League match since the end of August.

Trafford, who kept a clean sheet in City’s EFL Cup final triumph over Arsenal last month, is rated highly at club and international level, making his senior England debut under Thomas Tuchel against Japan at the end of March.

It has previously been suggested that Man City would prefer to keep hold of Trafford, who is under contract until June 2030, but the player himself is expected to push for an exit in search of regular game time, with Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur among his suitors.

© Imago

Man City among clubs monitoring goalkeeper Charles ahead of summer

Amid uncertainty over Trafford’s future, TEAMtalk claims that Man City are exploring a move to bring 20-year-old Charles back to the Etihad from relegated Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Manchester-born Charles came through Man City’s academy before joining Sheffield Wednesday at the age of 16, and he has since played 32 times for the senior Owls side, including 15 starts in the Championship during an injury-hit 2025-26 season.

Charles has developed into one of the most promising young goalkeepers in Europe and has already earned 10 international caps for Northern Ireland, most recently playing in the World Cup playoff semi-final defeat to Italy last month.

With Sheffield Wednesday still embroiled in financial turmoil, interest in some first-team players - including Charles - is intensifying, with Man City among the clubs keeping a close eye on his situation.

It is understood that Spurs, Newcastle, Leeds United and Championship leaders Coventry City are also monitoring Charles closely ahead of the summer.

In addition, the co-owners of Chelsea and Strasbourg - BlueCo - are also said to be considering a move for Charles, with a view to signing him for the latter club and allowing Mike Penders to return to Stamford Bridge to compete for the No.1 position.

As things stand, Man City are said to be firmly in the mix for Charles, who will soon be entering the final 12 months of his contract at Hillsborough.