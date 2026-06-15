Hull City summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for the Tigers in 2026 window

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Hull summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs for 2026
© Imago / IMAGO / APL

After mauling the Championship playoffs, Hull City are preparing for their return to the Premier League this season.

The Tigers surprisingly secured the third promotion place from the Championship in 2025-26, setting up a season of glamour ties in the top flight.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Hull's confirmed transfer activity for the 2026 summer window.

Hull confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

None

Hull confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Harry Vaughan (AM | Released)

Hull net spend: Summer 2026

Hull total spend summer 2026: £0m

Hull total income summer 2026: £0m

Hull net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest Hull transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago

Luca Pellegrini (Lazio)

Dimitrios Giannoulis (Augsburg)

Lewis O'Brien (Wrexham)

Out

© Imago / Focus Images

Joe Gelhardt (Rangers)

You can find a complete list of the latest Hull transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.

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