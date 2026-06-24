Transfer news and rumours: Leeds receive Nico Elvedi boost, Hull target Everton midfielder

By Ben Sully | 24 Jun 2026 20:00

Leeds have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi.

The Yorkshire club have identified Elvedi as a potential target as they look to build upon last season's 14th-place finish.

According to Football Insider, the 29-year-old is keen on the idea of joining Leeds ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The report claims Elvedi is open to a new challenge in the Premier League, having spent the last 11 years playing in Germany with Gladbach.

Daniel Farke is fully aware of Elvedi's attributes from his time working as Gladbach head coach in the 2022-23 season.

The German club may have to sanction a sale this summer, knowing there is a risk Elvedi could leave on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of next term.

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Hull eyeing Everton midfielder

Elsewhere, newly-promoted Hull City are reportedly interested in signing Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

Hull are looking forward to their first Premier League campaign in ten years after beating Middlesbrough in last month's Championship playoff final.

The Tigers know they need reinforcements if they are to have any hope of avoiding an immediate return to the second tier.

According to Hull Live, Sergej Jakirovic's side are showing 'significant interest' in recruiting Everton's Iroegbunam.

The report claims that Everton would be open to sanctioning a sale if a club meets their £20m asking price.

However, Hull could look to negotiate a reduced fee due to the fact the 22-year-old only has one year left to run on his contract.

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Lazio pushing to sign Brighton defender

Meanwhile, Lazio are reportedly making progress in their efforts to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Diego Coppola.

The 22-year-old joined Brighton last summer from Hellas Verona, before being sent out on loan to Paris FC for the second half of the 2025-26 campaign.

After making 14 appearances for the French side, the centre-back could be on the move again this summer despite having a contract with Brighton until the summer of 2030.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Brighton are in talks with Lazio over a potential loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The Seagulls are keen to set that clause at €11m (£9.5m) to €12m (£10.4m), although Lazio could look to bring that figure down in negotiations.

Talks are believed to be at an advanced stage, with the Serie A side willing to offer Coppola a five-year contract.